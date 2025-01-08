Qatar, Jordan Condemn Israeli Map Claiming Parts of Arab Countries

January 8, 2025 News
Israeli Foreign Ministry has published a controversial map claiming historical territorial rights for Israel in Arab countries. (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

A controversial map published by Israel claiming historical territorial rights has sparked condemnation from Qatar and Jordan, escalating regional tensions.

Qatar and Jordan have strongly condemned the Israeli government’s publication of a map claiming historical territorial rights for Israel in occupied Palestine and large parts of Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

The map was uploaded to social media by the Arabic language account of the Israeli Foreign Ministry and “showed the biblical boundaries of the Kingdoms of Israel and Judea, which extended according to Biblical accounts into different areas east of the Jordan river,” the Jerusalem Post reported.

The caption in the post claimed that “the Kingdom of Israel existed 3000 years ago.”

Threat to Regional Peace

The Qatari Foreign Ministry condemned “in the strongest terms the alleged historic maps of Israel published by official accounts affiliated with the occupation government, which reportedly include parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.”

The Ministry said it considered “the publication of these maps a flagrant violation of international legitimacy resolutions and the provisions of international law.”

It warned that the publication of these maps “would hinder the chances of peace in the region, particularly amid the ongoing brutal war on the Gaza Strip.”

The Ministry emphasized the need for the international community “to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities by pressuring the Israeli occupation to comply with international legitimacy resolutions and confront its expansionist ambitions in Arab lands.”

Palestinians’ ‘Legitimate Rights’

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates spokesperson, Ambassador Dr. Sufian Qudah,  also strongly condemned the publication and reaffirmed Jordan’s categorical rejection of such policies and provocative statements, the country’s Roya news agency reported.

He emphasized that these actions aim to deny Palestinians their right to an independent, sovereign state along the pre-June 4, 1967, lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, said the report.

‘Largest Land Seizure in Decades’ – Israel Confiscates 5,930 Acres in West Bank 

Qudah asserted that “such measures do not undermine Jordan nor detract from the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people” and denounced the claims as blatant violations of international norms and laws.

In March 2023, far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich addressed an event in Paris while standing by a map of greater Israel portraying Jordan as part of the self-proclaimed Jewish state, the Anadolu news agency reported.

For decades, Israel has occupied territories in Lebanon, Palestine, and Syria, resisting international calls to withdraw and opposing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital based on the pre-1967 borders, the report added.

(Anadolu, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*