Weapon of Propaganda – Israeli ‘Mass Rape’ Allegations Continue to Fall Apart

By Robert Inlakesh

Fifteen months after the October 7 attack, Israel’s “mass rape” allegations against Hamas have collapsed due to a lack of evidence and fabricated claims.

Following the Hamas-led October 7 attack, countless horrifying sexual assault allegations emerged, amounting to what Israel contends was a pre-meditated “mass rape campaign”, yet from the beginning, the evidence has not existed to support the claims made. Now, 15 months later, they appear to have completely fallen apart.

On New Year’s Day, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronot emerged with groundbreaking revelations regarding Israel’s ongoing claims of “mass rape” having been committed on October 7, 2023. In the news outlet article, published in Hebrew, it revealed that Israeli prosecutors didn’t believe there was sufficient evidence for these alleged crimes to hold up in court.

“We contacted women’s rights organizations and asked for cooperation. They told us that they simply didn’t contact them”, said an Israeli prosecutor interviewed by Yedioth Ahronot. They also stated that “in the end, we have no complainants. What was presented in the media compared to what will ultimately emerge will be completely different.”

These admissions come following a sea of unsubstantiated “mass rape” allegations, peddled by Israel and Western leadership continuously for over a year. Hillary Clinton, along with a coalition of pro-Israeli scholars, politicians, legal experts, and influencers, all worked with Sheryl Sandberg to push a campaign about Hamas allegedly using rape “as a weapon of war”.

Sandberg, whose film “Screams Before Silence” was heavily promoted, was featured at public events and exclusive screenings were held of it. This film supported its claims using interrogation tapes where Palestinians were forced to admit committing all kinds of atrocities at the hands of Shin Bet agents, these tapes were completely discarded by all fact-finding missions, the UN, and human rights reports, as the Shin Bet are notorious for retrieving false testimonies through torture.

There is yet to be any reputable organization or authoritative body to back Israel and Western politicians in their claims that a “mass rape campaign” occurred on October 7. Now we know that not a single victim has come forward, according to the admissions of the Israeli authorities.

While the original Israeli accounts of sexual violence appeared to center around Kibbutz Be’eri, they later spread the various other locations and many of the claims did not mention where they occurred at all. The UN was later encouraged by Israel to send a fact-gathering team to collect evidence, however, in the process of doing so they revealed that in the case of Kibbutz Be’eri, there was no evidence found.

Special Representative Pramila Patten headed the UN Office of the Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict report. While the report stated that there was evidence indicating sexual violence, they could not affirm a single case and were not given an investigative mandate to do so. Yet, the UN team did manage to debunk two cases of alleged rape and/or sexual assault, in one case they found a “crime scene had been altered by a bomb squad, and the bodies moved.”

The New York Times, which ran what intended to be an earth-shattering expose on the alleged Hamas “mass rape”, became embroiled in an enormous scandal after its primary case – that was supposed to demonstrate the kind of rapes that had occurred – was debunked by family members of the female victim. Two of the three authors were also exposed for their Israeli State and military connection, combined with a lack of journalistic experience.

Cochav Elkayam-Levy, who made herself “Chair of The Civil Commission on Oct. 7th Crimes Against Women and Children”, was awarded the Israel Prize (2024) and interviewed by reputable media outlets like the BBC, CNN, and New York Times as a heroine that had compiled definitive evidence of the alleged Hamas “mass rape” campaign.

Haaretz even published a piece about her, which stated in its subtitle that Elkayam-Levy was armed with ‘testimony after testimony’; later admitting in that same article that no direct testimony had been taken.

Elkayam-Levy presented false images that were supposed to act as evidence of rape, including a Kurdish woman’s body from a separate conflict zone. She was later exposed by the Israeli media for “fraud and scamming donors.” Nothing substantive ever ended up coming out of her investigative committee’s planned work.

Despite the repeated scandals, claims being exposed as hoaxes and the lack of any solid proof that mass sexual violence was committed by Palestinian armed groups on October 7, let alone a premeditated campaign to weaponize gender-based violence, the Western corporate media continually ran with every new claim.

There is yet to be any critical analysis, investigative articles or any critical approach taken to these rather horrifying claims, which would be truly dreadful if true.

Instead of proof eventually emerging to corroborate even a single allegation, over the course of the past 15 months, there has only been a steady stream of evidence indicating that the “alarming epidemic of gender-based violence as a weapon of war” as Hillary Clinton claimed, was false. Rather, the only “alarming epidemic” appears to have been a flood of false and/or unsubstantiated rape allegations that were used by Israel “as a weapon of war”.

(The Palestine Chronicle)