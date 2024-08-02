Following Haniyeh Posts Censorship – Türkiye Blocks Instagram

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Türkiye’s Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK) published the August 2 decision on its website.

Türkiye has blocked access to the social media platform, Instagram, the infotech regulator said today, without providing detailed information about the reason or duration for the ban.

The platform’s mobile app was also made inaccessible, Reuters reports.

The move followed comments made on Wednesday by Turkish communications official Fahrettin Altun, who criticized the platform for what he called its decision to block condolence posts on the assassination of Hamas’ political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Filistin Davasına olan desteğimizi ve Filistinli kardeşlerimizle dayanışmamızı göstermek amacıyla, Hamas Siyasi Büro Başkanı İsmail Heniye’nin şehadeti sebebiyle, yarın (2 Ağustos Cuma) 1 günlük millî yas ilan edilmiştir.… pic.twitter.com/p8wt0R1YRo — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) August 1, 2024

“I strongly condemn the social media platform Instagram which is actively preventing people from posting messages of condolences for the passing of Hamas leader Haniyeh without citing any policy violations,” he wrote on X.

“This is censorship, pure and simple,” he wrote.

Altun added:

“We will defend freedom of speech against these platforms that have showed many times that they are primarily in the service of global exploitative system of injustice. We will stand with our Palestinian brothers and sisters in every opportunity and in every platform.”

There was no immediate comment from Instagram parent Meta Platforms Inc META on either the ban or Altun’s comments.

Israel killed the leader of Hamas, who also served as the prime minister of the state of Palestine in the past, during an official visit to Tehran.

The murder of Haniyeh, who has been spending months pushing for a ceasefire that would see a prisoner exchange and an end to the Israeli war on Gaza, has ignited anger throughout the Middle East and parts of the world.

Iran has vowed to respond to his murder.

(The Palestine Chronicle)