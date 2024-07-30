‘Largest Extermination Camp’ – Erdogan Compares Actions in Gaza to Hitler

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the Gaza Strip has become the “world’s largest extermination camp,” and Israel has committed atrocities that will “outshine Hitler.”

“Western leaders and organizations whose duty is to ensure international security have only watched this brutality from afar for almost 300 days,” Erdogan said in a speech in the capital Ankara, according to Anadolu news agency.

“How many more children need to die to see that Israel’s invasive policies endanger the entire region? Look, this is not a path that can continue,” he added.

The Turkish president said Israel is the only country in the region that seeks its security through “aggression, massacres and land seizure,” acting like a “terrorist organization.”

He added that the “lawless Israeli state is a threat not only to Palestine and Lebanon but to humanity as a whole, to the entire world at this point.”

“Hitler had been stopped, even if belatedly, by the alliance of the US and the Soviet Union. This genocide, savagery, and barbarism must also be stopped immediately by the alliance of humanity before it is too late,” Erdogan stated.

“Those pulling the strings of the Netanyahu administration must say ‘stop’ to this massacre network without delay. We are aware of what the murderer called Netanyahu is seeking to achieve, what kind of a catastrophe he is trying to drag our region and the entire world into,” the Turkish president said.

“We also know very well the true motive behind his attempts to spread the fire in Gaza to the whole region. Whatever we do, we do it to prevent such a scenario. Whatever we say, we say it to stop the tears and bloodshed in our region,” Erdogan concluded.

Heightened Tensions

Tensions are running high between Israel and Türkiye following Erdogan’s remarks on Monday.

Erdoğan, addressing a meeting of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) earlier that day, stated that Türkiye “must be very strong so that Israel can’t do these ridiculous things to Palestine.”

“Just like we entered Karabakh, just like we entered Libya, we will do (something) similar exactly to them,” the Turkish president said, referencing Türkiye’s previous military actions.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz has called for NATO to expel Türkiye following Erdogan’s statement.

“In light of Turkish President Erdoğan’s threats to invade Israel and his dangerous rhetoric, Foreign Minister Israel Katz instructed diplomats … to urgently engage with all NATO members, calling for the condemnation of Türkiye and demanding its expulsion from the regional alliance,” the Israeli foreign ministry said on Monday, according to media reports.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,400 Palestinians have been killed, and 90,996 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)