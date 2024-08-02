Global Mourning – Massive Turnout for Ismail Haniyeh’s Funeral in Doha

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Haniyeh’s body arrived in Doha from Iran on Thursday. A funeral was also held in the Iranian capital with significant official and public attendance.

Tens of thousands of worshippers gathered at the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Doha, Qatar, to perform the funeral prayer for Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’ political bureau, after Friday prayers.

Sheikh Mohammed Hassan al-Marikhi, the Friday preacher, prayed for mercy for Haniyeh and for God to place him among the martyrs.

He emphasized that the Palestinian issue is a unifying cause for all Muslims, highlighting the unparalleled sacrifices made by Palestinians.

Attendees of Ismail Haniyeh’s funeral prayer in Doha are seen praying over his body. pic.twitter.com/nOBMm4QOHg — Doha News (@dohanews) August 2, 2024

Al-Jazeera reported that the funeral ceremony will include speeches by various figures before Haniyeh’s body is transferred to the cemetery of the founding Imam in Lusail.

The burial will be held in a private ceremony, limited to Haniyeh’s close family.

Hamas announced on Wednesday morning that Haniyeh was martyred in a “Zionist raid” targeting his residence in Tehran, a day after he attended the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iran's first vice president M. R. Aref left for Doha, Qatar, a few minutes ago to attend the funeral of Hamas politburo chief Martyr Ismail Haniyeh. pic.twitter.com/MWRDjfcZfM — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) August 2, 2024

State Funeral in Iran

On Thursday, a funeral ceremony was held in Tehran, with a large turnout for the funeral, including both officials and members of the public.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei led the funeral prayer for Haniyeh, whom he had previously praised as a “prominent fighter in the Palestinian resistance.”

Aerial coverage of the funeral of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/puJISnrL9V — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 1, 2024

Haniyeh’s coffin, along with that of his bodyguard Wassim Abu Shaaban, who also died in the attack, was paraded through the streets of Tehran.

Haniyeh’s remains, along with those of his companion, were later transported to Qatar on Thursday evening.

Haniyeh’s Assassination

The Iranian Fars News Agency has reported that Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas’ political bureau, was assassinated by an airborne projectile that struck his residence, causing damage to its roof and windows.

The agency added that initial investigations have determined Israel was responsible for planning and executing the assassination of Haniyeh.

The New York Times has also reported that US officials privately acknowledged Israel’s involvement in Haniyeh’s assassination in the Iranian capital, Tehran, which occurred on Wednesday. Despite this, Israel has not publicly claimed responsibility for the incident and has refused to comment on it.

On the other hand, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari denied any involvement, stating on Thursday that the Israeli army did not conduct any airstrikes on Iran or any other country in the Middle East on Wednesday.

He did confirm, however, that Israel had killed prominent Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr in Lebanon but insisted that no other airstrikes were carried out in the region afterward.

(PC, AJA)