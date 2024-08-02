GAZA LIVE BLOG: Haniyeh’s Funeral in Doha | Israel Braces for Retaliations | Massacres throughout Strip – Day 301

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said that Tehran is determined to take whatever is necessary to defend the country’s national security. An Australian investigation has found that the Israeli attack on a Gaza aid convoy last April was the result of “serious failures” but was not deliberate. US President Joe Biden discussed new military deployments to support Israel against threats such as missiles and drones in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,480 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,128 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Friday, August 2, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the Samaka site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shouba hills and achieved a direct hit.

LEBANESE PM: Mikati affirmed Lebanon’s right to defend its land and sovereignty by all means.

AL-JAZEERA: A missile was launched from southern Lebanon towards the Israeli site of Zabadani in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms.

REUTERS: Polish Airlines LOT has canceled 8 flights to Lebanon and Israel after analyzing the security situation in the region.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army launched an air strike targeting the town of Rab Thalatheen in southern Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army blew up residential buildings north of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI FM: Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said he summoned the Turkish deputy ambassador after the Turkish embassy in Tel Aviv lowered its flag over the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh.

Friday, August 2, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Several states in Turkiye, most notably Istanbul and Ankara, will witness the funeral prayer in absentia for the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, after Friday prayers.

AL-JAZEERA: The body of the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, arrived at the Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab Mosque in the Qatari capital, Doha, amidst a large official and popular presence.

Friday, August 2, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI RESERVE SOLDIERS (cited in CNN): Israeli forces have poor conduct and lack of discipline. Reserve soldiers destroyed and looted homes in revenge.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian citizens were killed and a number of others were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a residential apartment in the center of Khan Yunis.

Friday, August 2, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

KNESSET MEMBERS (cited in KAN): The current Israeli military plan for a ground invasion of Lebanon is flawed and could lead Israel to a tragic failure with unprecedented consequences.

ISRAELI ARMY: The ‘Jerusalem Brigade’ joined the combat operations in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinian citizens were killed and others were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted the Abu Hamid roundabout area in the center of Khan Yunis city, south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinian citizens were killed and several others were injured as a result of the Israeli occupation’s drones bombing the eastern areas of Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Friday, August 2, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation army helicopters are firing heavily on areas east of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Friday, August 2, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army launched a violent bombardment targeting the eastern areas of Jabaliya camp, east of the Gaza Strip.

ALITALIA: Alitalia announced on its website that it has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until the 6th of this month.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation army vehicles are firing at areas east of Wadi Gaza Bridge, north of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

MAARIV: 41% of Israelis see Gantz as the most suitable candidate to head their government, compared to 39% for Netanyahu.

Friday, August 2, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

JOE BIDEN (cited in Reuters): The killing of Ismail Haniyeh does not help in reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

Friday, August 2, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip early Friday morning.

Friday, August 2, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT: An Australian government review into the killing of World Central Kitchen aid workers has concluded that Israeli strikes on their vehicles were the result of serious procedural failures.

Friday, August 2, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation launched a raid at dawn today on the Al-Sabra neighborhood in the south of Gaza City.

Friday, August 2, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

IRANIAN FM: We are determined to take whatever is necessary to defend our national security.

Friday, August 2, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

US PRESIDENT: US President Joe Biden discussed new US military deployments to support Israel against threats such as missiles and drones in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.

HEZBOLLAH: We fired missiles at enemy aircraft (referring to Israel) in the airspace of southern Lebanon, forcing them to retreat behind the border.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli raid targeted a house in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Friday, August 2, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

JOHN KIRBY:

We must take seriously the Iranian leader’s rhetoric about revenge. Iran has already proven it is capable and willing to launch a major attack on Israel.

ACTING IRANIAN FM: I requested an emergency meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to investigate the assassination of Haniyeh.

