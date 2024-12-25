By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas has repeatedly expressed readiness for an agreement, even agreeing in May to a US-backed proposal from President Joe Biden.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that an Israeli negotiation team has returned from Qatar after a significant week of negotiations to hold internal consultations on a potential prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

“The negotiating team (…) will return this evening from Qatar to Israel following a week of significant negotiations,” his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The team has returned for internal consultations in Israel regarding the continuation of the negotiations for the return of our hostages,” it added.

The Anadolu news agency reported that observers view Netanyahu’s announcement as part of a pattern of delays in negotiations.

Hamas’ Readiness

Since the lone ceasefire in late November 2023, Netanyahu has hinted at progress in talks for a prisoner swap and a potential ceasefire, only to later insist on continuing military operations in the Gaza Strip, the report added.

An Israeli negotiation team will return to Israel from Qatar for "internal consultations" regarding Gaza truce deal after a significant week of talks, Israeli PM's office says Follow our live coverage👇https://t.co/QNNmmD4pDD pic.twitter.com/0BCmiuyr5x — TRT World (@trtworld) December 24, 2024

Approximately 100 Israeli captives are reported to be held in Gaza. Hamas has said that dozens of the captives were killed in indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes.

Hamas has repeatedly expressed readiness for an agreement, even agreeing in May to a US-backed proposal from President Joe Biden. Netanyahu withdrew, however, introducing conditions such as continuing military operations and refusing to withdraw troops from Gaza, while Hamas insists on a complete halt to hostilities and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces, reported Anadolu.

Resistance Groups Convene

The Palestinian Resistance groups convened on Friday to discuss the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, progress in indirect ceasefire and prisoner exchange negotiations, and broader regional developments, according to Al Mayadeen.

The meeting in the Egyptian capital Cairo brought together delegations from the leaderships of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Movement, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

In a joint statement issued after the talks, the political groups emphasized their commitment to halting Israeli aggression, condemning what they described as “shameful” international complicity.

They noted that a ceasefire agreement is “closer than ever,” provided Israel refrains from imposing additional conditions.

Ongoing Genocide

Meanwhile, the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip continued with the death toll among starved and besieged Palestinian civilians rising daily.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,338 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,764 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Millions Displaced

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

A Palestinian boy appeared extremely exhausted as he tried to stitch his worn-out slippers with trembling hands, while the Israeli occupation continues to ban the entry of essential goods into the blockaded Gaza Strip. This is the harsh reality for children in Gaza amid the… pic.twitter.com/lWyXOL25e5 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 25, 2024

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern region.

(The Palestine Chronicle)