‘This is Inhumane’ – WHO Says ‘Almost Everyone’ Hungry in Gaza 

The WHO announced a week ago that no food aid has entered northern Gaza since October 1.

Calling for immediate access for all humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, the World Health Organization has warned that “almost everyone” is going hungry in the besieged enclave.

“@WHO calls for immediate access for all humanitarian aid, starting with food and medicine for severely malnourished children, who need to be treated urgently,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general stated on X on Thursday.

Almost everyone in #Gaza is going hungry according to the latest assessment. This is inhumane.@WHO calls for immediate access for all humanitarian aid, starting with food and medicine for severely malnourished children, who need to be treated urgently. WHO continues to call… pic.twitter.com/U0YGTc8IrU — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 17, 2024

“Almost everyone in Gaza is going hungry according to the latest assessment. This is inhumane,” he added.

He reiterated the WHO’s call for a ceasefire, saying “The best medicine is peace.”

No Aid This Month

Food distribution points, as well as kitchens and bakeries in North Gaza, have been forced to shut down due to Israeli airstrikes, military ground operations and evacuation orders, the UN body said.

Escalating violence in northern #Gaza is having a disastrous impact on food security. No food aid has entered the north since 1 October. It is unclear how long WFP’s remaining food supplies in the north, already distributed to shelters and health facilities, will last. — World Food Programme (@WFP) October 12, 2024

The only functioning bakery in North Gaza caught fire after being hit “by an explosive munition”.

Ongoing Genocide

Israel continues to defy a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire and has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 42,438 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 99,246 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Millions Displaced

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

