‘Closer than Ever’ – Palestinian Groups Discuss Ceasefire Agreement

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The groups noted that a ceasefire agreement is “closer than ever,” provided that Israel refrains from imposing additional conditions.

The Palestinian Resistance groups convened on Friday to discuss the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, progress in indirect ceasefire and prisoner exchange negotiations, and broader regional developments, Al Mayadeen reported.

The meeting, held in the Egyptian capital Cairo, brought together delegations from the leaderships of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Movement, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

In a joint statement issued after the talks, the political groups emphasized their commitment to halting Israeli aggression, condemning what they described as “shameful” international complicity.

The discussions also addressed the suffering of the Palestinian people and the continuous crimes committed by the Israeli occupation, which aim to undermine the resilience of the population and their opposition to displacement and genocide.

The delegations also reportedly reviewed the latest progress on the Community Support Committee plan to manage the Gaza Strip.

They expressed their gratitude for Egypt's efforts in advancing the plan

The political groups agreed to maintain communication for consultation and coordination on all developments related to Israeli aggression and the ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

They also committed to arranging another meeting “at the earliest opportunity” to finalize the details for forming the Community Support Committee to govern Gaza in the aftermath of the war.

Additionally, the leaderships of Hamas, PIJ, and PFLP praised the steadfastness and effective operations of the Palestinian Resistance, noting that these efforts continue to inflict significant material and human losses on the Israeli occupation.

Positive Progress – Hamas

Ahmad Abdel Hadi, Hamas’ representative in Lebanon, recently commented on the state of negotiations.

He stated that Israel is no longer focused on earlier proposals and has been compelled to engage based on conditions originally set forth by the Palestinian groups.

Abdel Hadi described the atmosphere of the talks as positive, highlighting that the ongoing negotiations are grounded in terms previously agreed upon by Hamas and other Palestinian factions.

Israelis Want Ceasefire

Meanwhile, a recent Ma’ariv poll conducted by Lazar Research in collaboration with Panel4All reveals that a substantial 74 percent of Israelis support a ceasefire agreement, even if it leads to an end to the war on Gaza.

While the sentiment is stronger among opposition voters, the majority of coalition voters also support a deal, with 57 percent calling for an agreement.

Only 16 percent of respondents prefer a partial deal, while 10 percent remain undecided.

Additionally, the survey indicated that Naftali Bennett’s party has gained one seat, bringing its total to 25, while Likud has lost two seats, dropping to 21.

The opposition bloc, led by Bennett, holds a steady majority with 66 seats, compared to the coalition’s 44.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)