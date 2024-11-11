For Yasser Arafat – Resistance Roundup – Day 402

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

For the 402nd consecutive day, Palestinian resistance groups continued to confront the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza, especially in the northern region.

On Monday, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, targeted an Israeli Merkava 4 tank with a Tandom shell in the Saftawi area, west of the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, announced that it had targeted with a Tandom shell an Israeli Merkava tank penetrating into the Al-Tawba area in the center of the Jabaliya refugee camp.

For their part, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades confirmed the targeting of an Israeli military vehicle with an anti-armor shell in the center of Jabaliya camp.

The group also shelled, in conjunction with the Martyr Abdul Qader al-Husseini Brigades, the command and control headquarters of the Israeli occupation in the Netzarim axis with 107 rockets and high-caliber mortars.

The operation was carried out to “coincide with the 20th anniversary of the martyrdom of Commander Yasser Arafat,” the group, which is the armed wing of the Fatah movement, said in a statement.

Additionally, the Mujahideen Brigades published video scenes of the targeting of an Israeli occupation command and control headquarters in the Netzarim axis with Haseb 111 rockets.

Israeli media, citing the spokesman for the Israeli occupation army, on Monday, said that an officer, a team leader in the Eilat Luther unit, was killed during battles in the northern Gaza Strip.

In addition to the officer, the Israeli media reported that four others were killed by a rocket-propelled grenade in Jabaliya.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades operations in Gaza on November 10, 2024: ⚡️Al-Qassam Brigades:

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a zionist Merkava 4 tank with a tandem shell in the Saftawi area, west of Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We targeted a zionist Merkava tank that penetrated the Al-Tawbah area in the middle of Jabalia camp with a tandem shell.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:30 am today, Monday 11-11-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy army forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Maroun Al-Ras, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:00 am today, Monday 11-11-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy army forces at the Abad site, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, last night, Sunday 10-11-2024, targeted the occupied city of Safad with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:30 am, Monday, 11-11-2024, targeted the settlement of Maalot Tarshiha with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:10 pm, Monday, 11-11-2024, targeted a training base for the Paratroopers Brigade in the settlement of Karmiel, with a large rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on a gathering of enemy army forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Maroun Al-Ras, hitting their targets accurately.

“The Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on a gathering of enemy army forces in Avivim settlement and hit their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the settlement of “Avivim” with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces on the eastern outskirts of Maroun Al-Ras town with artillery shells.

“The Islamic Resistance, at 01:15 pm, Monday 11-11-2024, targeted the settlement of Goren with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Shraga base north of the occupied city of Akka with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Krayot area, north of the occupied city of Haifa, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Zevulun base for military industries north of the occupied city of Haifa with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Amiad base (Northern Corps headquarters) south of the occupied city of Safad, with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a house where Israeli enemy soldiers were holed up in the Sari hills on the northwestern outskirts of Kfar Kila town, with a guided missile, killing and wounding them.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the settlement of Hatzor HaGlilit with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the settlement of Katzrin with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Rosh Pinna settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance launched an air attack with a squadron of attack drones on the Regavim base (the main training base for the Golani Brigade) 65 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, south of the occupied city of Haifa, and hit its targets accurately.

“The Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on a logistical base for the 146th Division (north of the town of Sheikh Danoun) east of the city of Nahariyya, hitting its targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Meron settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Yesod HaMa’ala settlement with a rocket barrage.”

