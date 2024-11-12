LIVE BLOG: Four Soldiers Killed | Israel Storms Shelters in Gaza – Day 403

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces stormed a number of shelters in Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, and forced thousands of displaced people to leave the centers, amidst shelling and gunfire.

🚨In the last 4 hours:

💥11 people were KILLED in #Israeli_bombing of the house of Dr Jamal Shabat in Beit Hanoun!

💥3 people were KILLED in #Israeli_bombing of the house of Al Amassi family in Al Sheikh Ridwan neighbourhood of #Gaza_City!

💥3 people were KILLED in… pic.twitter.com/zSH2vCtlqp

— Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) November 12, 2024