LIVE BLOG: Four Soldiers Killed | Israel Storms Shelters in Gaza – Day 403

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Four Israeli soldiers were killed inside a building that was targeted by an anti-tank missile in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli occupation forces stormed a number of shelters in Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, and forced thousands of displaced people to leave the centers, amidst shelling and gunfire.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,508 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,684 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Tue, Nov 12, 10:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid on South Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted the town of Sheheen in south Lebanon.

Tue, Nov 12, 10:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Drone Explosion East of Haifa

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: A drone exploded in Nesher, east of Haifa.

Tue, Nov 12, 10:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam Targets Israeli Unit

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Al-Qassam fighters were able to blow up a house with a highly explosive device as soon as 10 zionist soldiers entered it, resulting in deaths and injuries among them on Monday afternoon in the Ard Suleiman area in the Qasasib neighborhood of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Tue, Nov 12, 10:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Explosion in Haifa

ISRAELI MEDIA: An explosion was reported in the Nesher area, east of Haifa.

Tue, Nov 12, 10:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Akka, Galilee

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding continuously in Acre, the Western Galilee and the northern coast, fearing a drone infiltration.

Tue, Nov 12, 10:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raids on Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: Two Israeli raids targeted the vicinity of the towns of Jabal al-Batm and Zebqin in southern Lebanon.

Tue, Nov 12, 10:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Storms Shelters

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces stormed a number of shelters in Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, and forced thousands of displaced people to leave the centers, amidst shelling and gunfire.

Tue, Nov 12, 10:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Iraqi Resistance Targets Northern Israel

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked with drones “a military target in the north of the occupied Palestinian territories.”

Tue, Nov 12, 10:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sounded in Kiryat Shmona

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and its surroundings in the Galilee Finger.

Tue, Nov 12, 10:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Four Soldiers Killed in Beit Lahia

MAARIV: Four Israeli soldiers were killed inside a building that was targeted by an anti-tank missile in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

