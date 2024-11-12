LIVE BLOG: Four Soldiers Killed | Israel Storms Shelters in Gaza – Day 403

Four Israeli soldiers were killed inside a building that was targeted by an anti-tank missile in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.
Israeli occupation forces stormed a number of shelters in Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, and forced thousands of displaced people to leave the centers, amidst shelling and gunfire.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,508 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,684 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Click here for previous blogs.
Israeli Raid on South Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted the town of Sheheen in south Lebanon.
Drone Explosion East of Haifa
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: A drone exploded in Nesher, east of Haifa.
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: A drone exploded in Nesher, east of Haifa. pic.twitter.com/hR98k1HYfz
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 12, 2024
Al-Qassam Targets Israeli Unit
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Al-Qassam fighters were able to blow up a house with a highly explosive device as soon as 10 zionist soldiers entered it, resulting in deaths and injuries among them on Monday afternoon in the Ard Suleiman area in the Qasasib neighborhood of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
Al-Qassam fighters were able to blow up a house with a highly explosive device as soon as 10 zionist soldiers entered it, resulting in deaths and injuries among them on Monday afternoon in the Ard Suleiman area in the Qasasib neighborhood of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza… pic.twitter.com/WL8BfBotzw
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 12, 2024
Explosion in Haifa
ISRAELI MEDIA: An explosion was reported in the Nesher area, east of Haifa.
Sirens Sound in Akka, Galilee
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding continuously in Acre, the Western Galilee and the northern coast, fearing a drone infiltration.
Israeli Raids on Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: Two Israeli raids targeted the vicinity of the towns of Jabal al-Batm and Zebqin in southern Lebanon.
Israel Storms Shelters
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces stormed a number of shelters in Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, and forced thousands of displaced people to leave the centers, amidst shelling and gunfire.
🚨In the last 4 hours:
💥11 people were KILLED in #Israeli_bombing of the house of Dr Jamal Shabat in Beit Hanoun!
💥3 people were KILLED in #Israeli_bombing of the house of Al Amassi family in Al Sheikh Ridwan neighbourhood of #Gaza_City!
💥3 people were KILLED in… pic.twitter.com/zSH2vCtlqp
— Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) November 12, 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets Northern Israel
ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked with drones “a military target in the north of the occupied Palestinian territories.”
ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked with drones "a military target in the north of the occupied Palestinian territories." pic.twitter.com/cKRmUU8aMc
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 12, 2024
Sirens Sounded in Kiryat Shmona
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and its surroundings in the Galilee Finger.
Four Soldiers Killed in Beit Lahia
MAARIV: Four Israeli soldiers were killed inside a building that was targeted by an anti-tank missile in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.
MAARIV: Four Israeli soldiers were killed inside a building that was targeted by an anti-tank missile in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/ioMcGHXyHH
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 12, 2024
Be the first to comment