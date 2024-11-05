Four Palestinians Killed amid Israel’s Military Raids, Clashes in West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel has intensified military raids and invasions in the occupied West Bank, resulting in the killing of four Palestinians.

The Israeli occupation army intensified its military operations in various cities of the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, resulting in the killing of four Palestinians. Fierce clashes erupted between Palestinian Resistance groups and invading Israeli forces.

The Al-Quds Brigades said in a statement that its fighters engaged in fierce battles with Israeli occupation forces during their raid in the town of Tammoun, in the northern occupied West Bank, confirming “direct casualties.”

The resistance group added that they succeeded in showering the Israeli occupation forces with a heavy barrage of bullets and detonated several explosive devices in Israeli military vehicles.

Raids and Assassinations

The official Palestinian News Agency WAFA reported that the Israeli occupation army besieged a house in the city of Tammoun and hit it with an Energa anti-tank rifle grenade, killing a Palestinian man, identified as Hani Bani Odeh.

The Al-Quds Brigades confirmed the assassination, adding that a second Palestinian, whose identity has not been identified yet, was recovered from the besieged house. The group said in a statement that the Israeli occupation forces “desecrated his body carrying him on a bulldozer in the town.”

Israeli forces blew up a vehicle during a military raid in

the town of Meithalun, south of Jenin. pic.twitter.com/ACWQ7Vv0jh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 5, 2024

Earlier, an Israeli occupation drone reportedly launched more than one missile in the Al-Rafid area, also in Tammoun, with no reported casualties.

Following its withdrawal from the city, the Israeli army stormed the nearby Al-Fara’a camp, south of Tubas accompanied by several military patrols, a bulldozer, and hovering drones, according to Palestinian sources.

The Al-Quds Brigades confirmed that fierce armed fighting is taking place against the occupation forces in the camp with resistance groups targeting the “enemy forces and military vehicles with heavy barrages of bullets in the various combat axes inside the camp.”

WAFA reported that the occupation’s bulldozer caused damage to the main street and the infrastructure of the camp including the destruction of water lines.

According to the news agency, the occupation forces also stormed several homes in the camp, while firing bullets in the alleys.

Meanwhile, fierce fighting is also reportedly taking place in Nur Shams and Tulkarm refugee camps after the Israeli occupation forces stormed the area.

Additionally, an Israeli occupation drone assassinated two Palestinian men near the Martyrs’ Triangle in Qabatiya, south of Jenin. The victims were identified as Muhammad and Shawqi Asasousi.

Fierce clashes renewed between Palestinian Resistance groups and invading Israeli forces in Qabatiya, near Jenin. pic.twitter.com/8xMWqM3wN8 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 5, 2024

WAFA reported that the military operation in Qabatiya has been underway for several hours with the Israeli occupation forces sending military reinforcement to the entrances of the town.

According to WAFA, intense confrontations are taking place between resistance fighters and the occupation forces at the Martyrs’ Roundabout at the main entrance of the town.

New Battlefield

The Israeli offensive in the occupied West Bank since the start of the genocide on Gaza last year has claimed the lives of over 760 Palestinians, 18 of whom are women and 166 children, and over 6,500 recorded injuries, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health numbers.

Last September, Israeli media reported that Israel now considers the West Bank a battlefield, following days of escalated operations.

In addition to the casualties, significant damage has been inflicted on the infrastructure of cities like Jenin, Tulkarm, Nablus, and Tubas amongst others.

The United Nations Refugee and Works Agency (UNRWA) said that the first week of September has been the “deadliest” for Palestinians in the West Bank since November of last year.

“Many people were killed, including seven children,” UNRWA said on X, adding that “As the war rages in Gaza, violence and destruction in the West Bank increase by the hour.”

(PC, Agencies)