Election Day Spotlight – Where Harris and Trump Stand on Israel, Gaza

By Romana Rubeo

US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have always expressed strong support for Israel, even throughout the 13-month genocidal war on Gaza, which has resulted in over 43,000 Palestinian fatalities and more than 102,000 injuries.

Both US politicians have repeatedly emphasized the importance of US-Israel relations, framing Israel’s security as a priority in the region.

But where do Harris and Trump stand on Israel and Gaza, based on their most recent statements?

‘Unwavering Commitment’ – Harris

Kamala Harris has consistently voiced her support for Israel’s right to defend itself and the longstanding US-Israel alliance

Although she has acknowledged the severe humanitarian toll on Gaza, she has consistently framed the current situation as beginning with the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, carried out by the Palestinian Resistance on October 7, 2023.

In her first interview as Democratic presidential nominee, last August, Harris clearly told CNN that US policy on arming Israel would remain unchanged if she were elected president.

While rhetorically emphasizing the importance of international law, Harris has repeatedly indicated that no significant pressure will come from the US to compel Israel to alter its unlawful practices on the ground.

“Let me be very clear: I am unequivocal and unwavering in my commitment to Israel’s defense and its ability to defend itself, and that’s not going to change,” she told CNN.

Due to the Biden administration’s blind and unconditional support for Israel throughout the war, part of the Arab-American community has distanced itself from the Democratic Party.

In an effort to engage with “leaders of the Arab-American community,” Harris headed to Michigan, a key swing state that is home to more than 200,000 Arab American voters.

There, she pledged to do “everything in her power to end the war”. While acknowledging the “suffering in Gaza”, she reiterated, once again, that she must “ensure Israel is secure”.

"Why haven’t you called for a ceasefire?" Delaware state representative @MadinahForDE interrupts Kamala Harris’s holiday party to demand an end to Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza. Watch Stand Up for Madinah by @ZainabSultan: https://t.co/IM4Mb8GIUZ pic.twitter.com/p6QBbjPcKW — Witness Docs (@AJWitness) November 5, 2024

‘Get Your Victory’ – Trump

Despite Harris’ reassurances, recent polling indicates that Israelis would broadly favor Trump for the US presidency.

According to a survey conducted last September by Langer Research Associates and PORI (Public Opinion Research Israel), 58 percent of Israelis believe Trump would be better for Israel’s security.

Indeed, Trump has consistently prioritized ‘security’ concerns over humanitarian considerations and criticized the Biden administration for not doing enough to protect Israel’s interests.

This allegation comes despite a report from Brown University’s Costs of War Project, which revealed a record $17.9 billion in military aid to Israel during the first year of the war.

In his statements, Trump has frequently voiced skepticism about the two-state solution, suggesting that achieving peace might be difficult under this framework.

“There was a time when I thought two states could work. Now I think two states is going to be very, very tough,” he said last May.

Trump has also repeatedly affirmed that Israel should seek a swift victory.

“I did encourage him (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) to get this over with. You want to get it over with fast. Have victory, get your victory, and get it over with. It has to stop, the killing has to stop,” Trump reportedly said last August.

However, according to an October 30 report in the Times of Israel, Trump has recently told Netanyahu that “he wants Israel to wrap up the war in Gaza by the time he returns to office if he wins the election”.

