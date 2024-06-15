France’s Proposal for Israel-Hezbollah Talks – Gallant Criticizes Macron

Gallant criticized French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal for a trilateral committee with the US and Israel to address the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant criticized French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, following the latter’s announcement about forming a committee to discuss the conflict between Israel and the Lebanese movement Hezbollah.

Senior officials from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, reportedly opposed Gallant’s remarks and expressed disapproval of his attacks on France.

“Beyond the differences of opinion that exist between Israel and France, the statements against France are incorrect and out of place,” the officials stated, according to Middle East Monitor

They also emphasized that France is leading “an aggressive line in regard to sanctions against Iran and its missile and (armed drones) within the European Union.”

‘Hostile Policies’

“As we fight a just war, defending our people, France has adopted hostile policies against Israel,” Gallant posted on X.

“In doing so, France ignores the atrocities committed by Hamas against Israeli children, women and men,” he added, concluding that “Israel will not be a party to the trilateral framework proposed by France.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy, Macron said on Thursday: “With the United States we agreed on the principle of a trilateral (contact group), Israel, the United States and France to advance on the roadmap that we proposed, and we will do the same with the Lebanese authorities.”

As we fight a just war, defending our people, France has adopted hostile policies against Israel.

He also mentioned that Paris had submitted written proposals to both sides aimed at stopping the exchange of fire on the Lebanon-Israel border.

Gallant’s statements came in response to Macron’s condemnations of the Israeli war on Gaza and his warnings about potential war crimes by Israel.

During a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in March, Macron reportedly stated that he “strongly condemned” an Israeli attack on Rafah, warning that “any forced transfer of people from the southern Gaza city of Rafah would constitute a war crime.”

In the same conversation, Macron reiterated his call for “an immediate and lasting ceasefire” and “strongly condemned Israel’s announcement of the seizure of 800 hectares of land in the occupied West Bank for new settlements.”

Macron also confirmed his intention to present a draft resolution to the United Nations Security Council calling for an immediate and lasting ceasefire and stressed the necessity for Israel to open all crossing points into Gaza immediately.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,296 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,197 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, MEMO)