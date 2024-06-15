GAZA LIVE BLOG: 93 Countries Support ICC Action | Israel Bombs Gaza City | Barak: War against Hamas is Failure – Day 253

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A joint statement from 93 countries affirmed their support for the International Criminal Court, renewing their determination to stand united against impunity. Scores of Palestinians were killed and injured in the Israeli bombing of the Shejaiya and Al-Tuffah neighborhoods in Gaza City. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak said that the war against Hamas is a failure and must be stopped. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,296 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,197 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Saturday, June 15, 7:30 pm (GMT +2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli media published details about the operation carried out by the Al-Qassam Brigades west of Rafah on Saturday morning, which the Israeli army admitted led to the killing of 8 of its soldiers and officers.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army acknowledged the killing of 8 of its soldiers and officers as a result of the bombing of a troop carrier during the Rafah battles in the southern Gaza Strip.

Saturday, June 15, 6:30 pm (GMT +2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters shot down an occupation forces drone, a Quadcopter, while it was carrying out intelligence missions in the skies of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, and took control of it.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The body of Mutasim Ibrahim Abu Al-Naja arrived at the Gaza European Hospital after it was recovered from the center of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Saturday, June 15, 5:30 pm (GMT +2)

UNRWA: More than 50,000 children in Gaza suffer from acute malnutrition.

AXIOS: Washington spent one billion dollars to confront the Ansarallah attacks.

Saturday, June 15, 4:30 pm (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed by occupation forces’ fire in the Al-Tanour neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Saturday, June 15, 3:00 pm (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY: Fires in Israeli sites following the fall of drones launched from Lebanon.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters set up a complex ambush for the occupation army forces and vehicles in Tal al-Sultan, west of Rafah, and targeted an Israeli D-9 bulldozer, killing and wounding its crew.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We bombed, in conjunction with the Al-Quds Brigades, the Israeli military site Sufa in the Gaza Strip with a missile attack.

AL-JAZEERA: A missile was launched from southern Lebanon towards the Ruwaisat al-Alam site in the occupied Kfar Shuba hills.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted the occupation army headquarters in the Netzarim axis with 114 mm short-range rockets.

AL-JAZEERA: sirens sounded at Israeli settlements in the southern Gaza Strip.

UN OFFICIAL: Closing the Rafah crossing threatens the lives of patients.

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters attacked with drones the headquarters of the Israeli artillery battalion at the Khirbet Maar base, destroyed part of it, and caused deaths and injuries.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 37,296 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,197 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Saturday, June 15, 1:30 pm (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Arab Aramsha and Western Galilee.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli gunboats were bombing the Al-Ezba area, west of the city of Rafah.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: In conjunction with the Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, we bombed the Kissufim military site with a missile salvo.

MEDICAL SOURCES to Al-Jazeera: 28 Palestinians were killed in continuous Israeli raids and shelling on various areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

ISRAELI ARMY: A drone attacked a Hezbollah member in Aitaroun, southern Lebanon.

LEBANESE CIVIL DEFENSE: A person was killed in an Israeli raid in the vicinity of the city of Bint Jbeil.

AL-JAZEERA: the bodies of 8 martyrs were recovered from various areas in the city of Rafah.

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli police allocated an elite unit to deal with demonstrators in Jerusalem demanding the release of detainees. Members of the unit disguised themselves as demonstrators in Jerusalem and were then suddenly seen making surprise arrests

Saturday, June 15, 12:00 pm (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli helicopters continue to bomb areas west of the city of Rafah.

UNICEF: Large numbers of children are being abused psychologically and physically.

TURKISH PRESIDENT: Victory will be for the Palestinian people despite the barbarism of Israel and its supporters.

Saturday, June 15, 11:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Injuries in the bombing of the city of Bint Jbeil by an Israeli drone.

FORMER HEAD OF ISRAELI MILITARY INTELLIGENCE TAMIR HAYMAN: Our image as a militarily strong country is declining.

FORMER ISRAELI PM EHUD BARAK: The war against Hamas is a failure and must be stopped.

ABU OBEIDA: The Al-Aqsa flood was launched for the third of the Two Holy Mosques, and Hajj is an opportunity to remind the nation of two billion Muslims of the reality of our struggle with the enemy

Saturday, June 15, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army targeted areas west of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, with raids and artillery shelling.

Saturday, June 15, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY: We detected two missiles landing in the Meron area on the northern border with Lebanon.

MEDICAL SOURCES IN GAZA: The number of martyrs of the occupation raids on 3 homes in the Shejaya and Al-Tuffah neighborhoods, east of Gaza City, had risen to 19.

Saturday, June 15, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

GAZA MINISTRY OF EDUCATION: High school students in the Gaza Strip will not be able to take the exam this year due to the Israeli war on the Strip.

US OFFICIALS (to CBS): Our interpretation of the recent Israeli strikes inside Lebanon is that they are preparing the battlefield for a sweeping attack. The scale of the missile attacks on Israel may lead to an unintended war with Hezbollah.

Saturday, June 15, 07:00 am (GMT +2)

JOINT STATEMENT FROM 93 COUNTRIES: We affirm our firm support for the International Criminal Court and renew our determination to stand united against impunity.

Saturday, June 15, 04:00 am (GMT +2)

US CENTRAL COMMAND: One of the sailors is still missing since the Ansarallah attack on a Greek ship in the Red Sea.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces blow up residential buildings in the Al-Mughraqa area, north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Saturday, June 15, 03:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: 14 Palestinians were killed and more than 50 others were injured as a result of the occupation forces bombing 3 homes in the Al-Shejaiya and Al-Tuffah neighborhoods in Gaza City.

Saturday, June 15, 02:00 am (GMT +2)

US CENTRAL COMMAND: The floating port will be moved from the coast of the Gaza Strip to the city of Ashdod due to expectations of high sea waves.

Saturday, June 15, 01:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: A fire broke out at the Kissufim military site after it was targeted by a rocket salvo from the Qassam Brigades.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An infant was killed and 30 people were injured by occupation bombing in eastern Gaza.

KAN (citing unnamed security sources):

The presence of captives in Gaza and the absence of an alternative to Hamas turns the success of Phase B of our operation into failure. Our estimates indicate that we need a deal with Hamas for Hezbollah to stop the offensive north. No party will accept entry into Gaza if it does not destroy Hamas.

Saturday, June 15, 12:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation artillery targeted the vicinity of Al-Bastaat Market in the Al-Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

