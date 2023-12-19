Freed Israeli Captive: It Was Our Army that Killed My Mother on October 7

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

This is the latest allegation that surrounded Hamas’ military operation on southern Israel on October 7 to be demolished.

An Israeli woman who was recently released from Gaza said that her mother was killed by Israeli army gunfire when soldiers shot at the car that was transporting them to Gaza, as they were being taken as captives on October 7.

“Al-Qassam Brigades fighters put the hostages in a truck on October 7, and Israeli forces opened fire on the vehicle,” the woman said in an interview broadcast on Israel’s Channel 12.

“My mother, whom I loved very much, died. I was injured in my back, and my brother was injured in his leg,” she added.

The channel claimed that the Israeli army “opened fire to stop a tractor that was heading to the Gaza Strip.”

Last November, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz revealed that the claim that Palestinian Resistance fighters had purposely attacked the Nova Music Festival, knowing beforehand that a festival was scheduled to take place on that specific day and time, was untrue.

“The growing assessment in Israel’s security establishment is that Hamas terrorists (fighters) who committed the (alleged) October 7 massacre didn’t have advanced knowledge about the Nova music festival held next to Kibbutz Re’im, and decided to target the party spontaneously,” Haaretz reported.

Haaretz revealed that an Israeli combat helicopter arrived at the scene and indiscriminately fired.

“According to a police source, the investigation also indicates that an IDF combat helicopter that arrived to the scene and fired at terrorists there apparently also hit some festival participants. According to police, 364 people were murdered at the festival,” the report stated.

Moreover, on October 16, the Electronic Intifada reported, citing “an Israeli woman who survived the Hamas assault on settlements near the Gaza boundary” on October 7, that Israeli civilians were “undoubtedly” killed by the Israeli military.

Yasmine Porat, 44, was speaking to Israeli radio, specifically about gun battles between Palestinian fighters and Israeli forces in Kibbutz Be’eri.

Porat, who said that Palestinian fighters had treated them and others “humanely”, initially fled the Nova Music Festival.

“They eliminated everyone, including the hostages,” she said, referring to the Israeli army. “There was very, very heavy crossfire” and even tank shelling.

(The Palestine Chronicle)