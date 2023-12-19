We are Ready to Confront US-Led Coalition in Red Sea – Yemen’s Ansarallah

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Ansarallah politburo, said on Monday that his group will be able to confront any coalition formed by the United States that could deploy to the Red Sea.

“Even if America succeeds in mobilizing the entire world, our military operations will not stop, no matter the sacrifices it costs us,” al-Bukhaiti said on the social media platform X.

Al-Bukhaiti added that the group would only halt its attacks if Israel’s “crimes in Gaza stop and food, medicines and fuel are allowed to reach its besieged population”.

Al-Bukhaiti’s statement came after US Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, announced the formation of an international coalition during a joint press conference with his Israeli counterpart, earlier on Monday.

“We are taking action to build an international coalition. This is not just a US problem, it’s an international problem,” Austin said.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, Al-Bukhaiti also said that the Ansarallah group “categorically rejected” an offer by the United States for lasting peace in Yemen in exchange for a halt to military operations in the Red Sea.

“There is indirect contact from countries, including the US, to stop our operations,” al-Bukhaiti said, adding the group “categorically reject this.”

British oil giant BP is the latest company to announce a suspension of its vessels’ transit through the Red Sea.

“In light of the deteriorating security situation for shipping in the Red Sea, BP has decided to temporarily pause all transits through the Red Sea,” the company said in a statement.

BP’s decision follows that of some of the world’s largest shipping companies, including the Taiwanese Evergreen, the Italian-Swiss Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the Danish giant Maersk, and the German company, Hapag-Lloyd.

(The Palestine Chronicle)