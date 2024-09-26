From Lebanon to Gaza – Resistance Roundup – Day 356

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In all of its statements, Hezbollah routinely emphasizes that its operations are carried out in support of the Palestinian people and the resistance in the Gaza Strip, and in defense of Lebanon and its people.

On Thursday evening, Hezbollah said that it had targeted the northern city of Safed, with 80 rockets, and the Israeli settlement of Kiryat Ata with 50 rockets, in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanese cities and villages throughout the country.

The group also bombed the settlement of Ahihoud with 50 rockets, and targeted the headquarters of the Israeli army’s Northern Region Command located in the Dado base, according to its latest statements.

The Lebanese resistance also said that its rockets had reached the headquarters of the Northern Corps and the base of the Galilee Division reserve and its logistical warehouses in Amiad.

Despite the significant hits it endured over the past week, Hezbollah has maintained its strategic sharpness, according to a report published in the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth on Thursday. The paper pointed to the Lebanese Resistance group's unprecedented launch of the…

Hezbollah said that it launched an air attack, through a squadron of drones on the Samson base, a command center and a regional equipment unit of the Israeli army, adding that the base was hit with accuracy.

In a related matter, the air defense units of Hezbollah reported that it had repelled two Israeli warplanes originating from the sea towards the southern Lebanese town of Adloun, forcing them to leave Lebanese airspace.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah’s military media published footage documenting the targeting of Israel’s Megiddo airport, the Amos base and the Zichron factory, which is located in northern occupied Palestine.

Below are the latest statements by the Al-Qassam Brigades in Gaza and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard enemy gatherings east of the city of Khan Younis with heavy-caliber mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday 26-09-2024, bombarded the settlement of Kiryat Motzkin with barrages of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday 26-09-2024, launched barrages of rockets at Rafael military industrial complexes in the Zevulun area, north of Haifa.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday 26-09-2024, bombarded the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with barrages of Falaq-2 rockets.

“The Air Defense units of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday 26-09-2024, confronted two hostile warplanes coming from the sea towards Adloun with air defense weapons and forced them to leave Lebanese airspace.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday, 26-09-2024, bombed the headquarters of the Northern Region Command in the Dado base with barrages of rockets.

Hezbollah published a video showing the targeting of the Naftali and Samson bases, as well as the Eliakim camp of the Israeli army in northern Israel.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday, 26-09-2024, bombed the Northern Corps Reserve Headquarters, the “Galilee” Division Reserve Base and its logistics warehouses in Amiad with barrages of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday, 26-09-2024, bombed the Ahihud settlement with 50 rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday, 26-09-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the Samson base (command supply center and regional supply unit), targeting the locations and positions of its officers and soldiers and hitting its targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday, 26-09-2024, bombed the occupied city of Safad with 80 rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday, 26-09-2024, bombed the settlement of Kiryat Ata with 50 rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday 26-09-2024, bombed the Misha base (the main intelligence headquarters for the northern region) with a rocket barrage.

(The Palestine Chronicle)