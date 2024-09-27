LIVE BLOG: Hezbollah Strikes Haifa Port | Israel Strikes Syria | More Massacres in Gaza – Day 357

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least two rockets fired from Lebanon fell in the Haifa port on Friday morning, where loud explosions were heard. An Israeli strike on a military site on the Syrian-Lebanese border in the Damascus countryside resulted in the killing of five soldiers and the injury of another, according to the Syrian defense ministry. Israeli airstrikes continued in Gaza, where several Palestinians were killed and wounded in Shejaiyya, Shati, and Jabaliya.

Friday, September 27, 4:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-MAYADEEN: The Israeli army blew up residential buildings west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sounded in Dafna and Sha’ar Yashuf in the Galilee Finger.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We directly hit an occupation vehicle and a number of soldiers with two Yassin-105 shells east of Khan Yunis.

AL-MAYADEEN: A number of Lebanese were killed and wounded in an Israeli raid targeting the town of Rshaf.

AL-MAYADEEN: A number of Lebanese were killed and wounded in an Israeli raid targeting the town of Rshaf. pic.twitter.com/I8l65xZ7kG — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 27, 2024

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelled from Israeli tanks northwest of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted an Israeli engineering Qadouh with a group of engineering unit soldiers who were next to him with two Yassin-105 shells, causing direct hits on them in the Sofa area east of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

SAREE: The Yemeni Armed Forces will carry out more military operations against the Israeli enemy in victory for the blood of our brothers in Palestine and Lebanon.

AL-MAYADEEN: A number of Lebanese were killed and wounded in an Israeli raid targeting the town of Rshaf. pic.twitter.com/I8l65xZ7kG — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 27, 2024

SOCIAL MEDIA: Students in front of the Sorbonne University in the French capital, Paris, organized a solidarity stand in support of Palestine and Lebanon, in protest against Israel’s continued crimes in both countries.

HAARETZ (citing former Israeli security official): It would be a mistake to rush into Lebanon by land, because Hezbollah possesses tens of thousands of anti-tank missiles that “will set dozens of tanks on fire,” as he put it.

AXIOS: Washington did not provide operational support during the current Israeli operations against Hezbollah, but he indicated that it did not stop exchanging intelligence information with Israel.

TIMES OF ISRAEL (citing Israeli security official): any Israeli ground operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon would be carried out in the shortest possible time, adding, “We are preparing for it daily.”

HAGARI: The army has completed the recruitment of two reserve brigades for operational missions on the northern front, as part of raising combat readiness on that front.

AP: Nine international unions filed a complaint against Israel with the International Labor Organization on behalf of 200,000 Palestinian workers.

Friday, September 27, 2:30 pm (GMT+2)

ANSARALLAH MILITARY SPOKESMAN: The operations targeting Tel Aviv and Ashkelon achieved their goals successfully.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli helicopters fire at homes and lands of citizens in Al-Amur neighborhood in Al-Fakhari town, east of Khan Yunis city, south of the Gaza Strip.

FAMILIES OF ISRAELI PRISONERS: Heading north is a death sentence for the captives in Gaza.

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: More than 25 people were killed and a large number of others were wounded in the Israeli bombing since midnight. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/mhv6tBPCBm pic.twitter.com/ZsBfu5o6eq — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 27, 2024

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: More than 25 people were killed and a large number of others were wounded in the Israeli bombing since midnight.

WASHINGTON POST: Israeli military convoys are massing in the north in preparation for a possible ground incursion into Lebanon.

BRITISH DEFENSE MINISTER: We are very concerned about the continuation of the conflict in the region.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army is blowing up residential buildings east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Friday, September 27, 1:30 pm (GMT+2)

AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli raids targeted the towns of Al-Shahabiya and Burj Al-Shamali, in the Tyre district.

ISRAELI MEDIA: 15 rockets were fired at the Tiberias area and the Sea of ​​Galilee from Lebanon.

AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli raid targeted the town of Srifa, southern Lebanon.

🚨AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli raids targeted the towns of Al-Shahabiya and Burj Al-Shamali, in the Tyre district. Israeli raids targeted the area between the towns of Selaa and Al-Shahabiya and several towns in the Nabatieh district, along with the town of Mleikh and the heights of… pic.twitter.com/lBgLOa9zSq — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 27, 2024

IRGC COMMANDER: Hezbollah will emerge victorious and will add another disappointment to the enemies’ plans.

CHANNEL 13: Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed during his visit to Safed that the army would continue targeting Hezbollah until calm was achieved in the north.

NETANYAHU’S OFFICE: The Prime Minister stressed to his Dutch counterpart that the war against the Iranian axis of evil is necessary to secure the future of the entire West.

ISRAELI MEDIA: An Israeli military helicopter landed at the Tel Hashomer Hospital near Tel Aviv.

AL-MAYADEEN:

Israeli raids targeted the area between the towns of Selaa and Al-Shahabiya and several towns in the Nabatieh district, along with the town of Mleikh and the heights of Mount Rayhan. Two Lebanese were killed in a raid targeting the Badnayel plain, as well as raids targeting several towns in the south and west of Baalbek district.

AL-MAYADEEN:

Israeli raids targeted several towns and villages in Lebanon. Israeli aircraft targeted civilian sites in the town of Iaat and fires broke out.

🚨 PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli raid targeted the outskirts of the town of Ghazieh, Sidon District, southern Lebanon. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/mhv6tBPCBm pic.twitter.com/mBYT8VOcGt — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 27, 2024

Friday, September 27, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We bombarded the settlement of Ilaniya with a barrage of Fadi-1 missiles.

AL-MAYADEEN: An Israeli raid targeted the outskirts of Blat and Al-Aishiyeh.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Moody will lower Israel’s credit rating tonight.

AL.MAYADEEN: An Israeli airstrike targeted the town of Al-Bazouriyah.

🚨 PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli raid targeted the outskirts of the town of Ghazieh, Sidon District, southern Lebanon. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/mhv6tBPCBm pic.twitter.com/mBYT8VOcGt — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 27, 2024

AL-AQSA MARTYRS BRIGADES, Nablus: We detonated a number of highly explosive Zofi bombs against enemy vehicles and soldiers storming Balata camp and achieved direct hits.

AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli strikes targeted the town of Burj al-Shamali in southern Lebanon and the outskirts of the town of Ghazieh, Sidon District, southern Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli raid targeted the outskirts of the town of Ghazieh, Sidon District, southern Lebanon.

HEZBOLLAH: The occupied city of Tiberias was targeted with a missile salvo for the second time.

Friday, September 27, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

MAARIV: Hezbollah increases the rate of fire: non-stop barrages on Haifa and Tiberias, and sirens sound in Krayot and Tira Carmel.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES, Nablus Battalion: Our fighters in Balata groups are fighting fierce battles with the enemy forces storming the fighting fronts.

AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli artillery shelling of Wadi Al-Arayes, east of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

🚨 AL-QUDS BRIGADES, Nablus Battalion: Our fighters in Balata groups fought fierce battles with invading Israeli forces. pic.twitter.com/XKPj09PykX — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 27, 2024

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and a number of wounded in Israeli shelling on the eastern part of the Shejaiyya neighborhood.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the occupied city of Tiberias with a missile salvo.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli injured in latest rocket barrage on Tiberias.

SYRIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE:

Israeli aggression at dawn on one of our military sites on the Syrian-Lebanese border near Kfar Yabous in the Damascus countryside. Aggression on the Damascus countryside resulted in the killing of 5 soldiers and the injury of another.

Friday, September 27, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-MAYADEEN: Two Palestinians were killed in Israeli shelling of a group of citizens in the Al-Zahour neighborhood, north of Rafah city.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Injuries as a result of the occupation bombing a group of citizens in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sound in Tiberias, Jordan Valley and Golan Heights.

HEZBOLLAH: Lebanon: We targeted the settlement of Kiryat Ata with a salvo of Fadi-1 missiles.

AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli artillery shelling east of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

HAIFA MAYOR: The streets are empty and the economy is damaged.

ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: About 10 missiles were detected launched from Lebanon towards Haifa.

GEN. BRIK (To Israeli media): If the Israeli army failed to defeat Hamas, how will it defeat Hezbollah?

Friday, September 27, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA:

Two rockets fell in the Haifa port. Three shells fired from Lebanon fell in the Haifa and Karyot areas.

AL-MAYADEEN: Loud explosions were heard in Haifa.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Two rockets fell in the Haifa port. Three shells fired from Lebanon fell in the Haifa and Karyot areas. AL-MAYADEEN: Loud explosions were heard in Haifa. pic.twitter.com/XswvUb1FNH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 27, 2024

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Yemeni missile that targeted Tel Aviv caused two million Israelis, including Knesset member Benny Gantz, to enter shelters

AL-MAYADEEN:

Four Palestinians were killed in Israeli shelling at night on Jabaliya, north of the Strip, and 2 near Al-Shati camp in Gaza. Israeli artillery shelling of the Al-Fakhari area, southeast of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI MEDIA: A rocket fell near Lake Tiberias in the north.

AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli night raids targeted the towns of Chtaura and Taalabaya, the outskirts of Nabi Sheet, and the surroundings of the city of Baalbek.

Friday, September 27, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sound in Tiberias.

AL-MAYADEEN: Nine Lebanese were killed in an Israeli raid on an inhabited house in the town of Shebaa.

AL-MAYADEEN: Four Palestinians were killed in Israeli shelling at night on Jabaliya, north of the Strip, and 2 near Al-Shati camp in Gaza. Israeli artillery shelling of the Al-Fakhari area, southeast of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG… pic.twitter.com/8tbbu97PLt — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 27, 2024

Friday, September 27, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

SAUDI FM: The establishment of an international alliance to establish the Palestinian state is the result of a joint European and Arab effort. We will not stand idly by in the face of Israel’s rejection of the two-state solution.

Friday, September 27, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked “a vital target of the occupation in our occupied territories using an advanced cruise missile.”

PALINFO: Palestinian Authority security forces detonate explosive devices that were confiscated in the city of Tubas, which were prepared to confront the occupation forces’ incursions.

AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli night raids targeted the towns of Chtaura and Taalabaya, the outskirts of Nabi Sheet, and the surroundings of the city of Baalbek. pic.twitter.com/EHepPH4Ba2 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 27, 2024

CHANNEL 12: There is an agreement between the Palestinian Authority and the occupation to deploy 500 security personnel affiliated with the PA in the northern West Bank to dismantle explosive devices prepared by the resistance to target the occupation during the raids.

Friday, September 27, 04:50 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces storm Safa village, west of Ramallah in the West Bank.

AL-MAYADEEN: An Israeli raid on the town of Joya in South Lebanon, and early reports indicate that several people were killed.

(The Palestine Chronicle)