Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Man in Hebron

January 13, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
The Ibrahimi Mosque in Al-Khalil, Hebron. (Photo: File)

Israeli forces Wednesday morning shot and injured a young Palestinian man in the Old City of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Palestinian security forces confirmed that Israeli soldiers opened fire at the 22-year-old man outside the Ibrahimi Mosque, wounding him.

Israeli sources claim that the Palestinian man was attempting to stab a soldier. However, the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack remain unclear and largely based on the Israeli version of events.

The Ibrahimi Mosque, believed to be the burial place of the Prophet Abraham, is sacred to both Muslims and Jews and has been the site of oft-violent tensions for decades.

The Mosque is located in the Israeli-controlled section of Hebron, known as H2. It has been divided between Muslims and Jews following the massacre carried out on February 25, 1994, by Israeli-American settler Baruch Goldstein, who opened fire at a large number of Palestinian worshippers as they were performing the dawn prayers on a Ramadan day.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

