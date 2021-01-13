Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Man in Hebron

Israeli forces Wednesday morning shot and injured a young Palestinian man in the Old City of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Palestinian security forces confirmed that Israeli soldiers opened fire at the 22-year-old man outside the Ibrahimi Mosque, wounding him.

Israeli sources claim that the Palestinian man was attempting to stab a soldier. However, the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack remain unclear and largely based on the Israeli version of events.

Israeli occupation forces lockdown Ibrahimi mosque for ten days https://t.co/uaavNU7oWC — Joe Catron (@jncatron) January 9, 2021

The Ibrahimi Mosque, believed to be the burial place of the Prophet Abraham, is sacred to both Muslims and Jews and has been the site of oft-violent tensions for decades.

The Mosque is located in the Israeli-controlled section of Hebron, known as H2. It has been divided between Muslims and Jews following the massacre carried out on February 25, 1994, by Israeli-American settler Baruch Goldstein, who opened fire at a large number of Palestinian worshippers as they were performing the dawn prayers on a Ramadan day.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)