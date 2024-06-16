Hamas’ Ceasefire Stance Aligns with Biden and UN Resolutions – Ismail Haniyeh

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirmed the movement’s alignment with US and UN ceasefire resolution while criticizing ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

The head of Hamas’ Political Bureau, confirmed on Sunday that the movement’s response to the ceasefire proposal aligns with the principles outlined in US President Joe Biden’s speech and the UN Security Council resolution regarding the Gaza Strip.

Ismail Haniyeh made these remarks during his Eid al-Adha speech, following official US accusations that Hamas was deviating from a ceasefire proposal supported by Biden.

“Another holiday unfolds for Palestine as it continues its struggle against occupiers on all fronts,” Haniyeh stated.

“The Israeli enemy, committing severe atrocities and genocide, has failed to achieve its stated objectives, with signs of internal disarray appearing in its government,” he added.

“Despite all attempts by the enemy to destroy the resistance’s capabilities, heroic operations continue with courage and creativity, the latest of which Al-Qassam announced and the world witnessed yesterday in Rafah and Gaza, and this morning in the northern Gaza Strip,” Haniyeh said.

Ceasefire Proposal

Regarding the ceasefire proposal, Haniyeh remarked that the group’s “response to the ceasefire proposal aligns with the principles outlined in Biden’s speech and the (UN) Security Council resolution.”

“The movement, along with all factions of the resistance, has shown great seriousness and high flexibility to reach an agreement that would protect our people’s blood and stop the aggression,” Hamas’ leader said.

“This was demonstrated by our approval of the proposal from the brother mediators on May 6, our positive response to President Biden’s speech, our welcome of the recent UN Security Council resolution, and our response delivered to the brother mediators in a joint delegation with the brothers in the Islamic Jihad Movement in Qatar.”

“The occupation and its allies did not respond to this flexibility and continued their maneuvers and attempts at deception through proposals and ideas aimed at obtaining the captives and resuming the genocide war,” he explained.

On June 10, the Security Council approved a draft resolution, supported by the US, calling for a ceasefire.

Hamas welcomed this resolution at the time, expressing its intention to respond positively.

Horrifying Images

Amid a severe food shortage in the Gaza Strip, Haniyeh urged action to compel the Israeli enemy to immediately open all crossings and supply the necessary needs of our people.

“I affirm that the horrifying images of famine that the world is witnessing, affecting all areas of the Gaza Strip and claiming the lives of innocents, especially in the north, are the responsibility of the international community, particularly the countries supporting this murderous occupation,” Haniyeh stated.

“Everyone must act to force the enemy to open all crossings and allow all the needs of our people to enter immediately and urgently.”

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,296 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,197 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, Anadolu)