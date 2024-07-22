Canadian Citizen Shot and Killed over Alleged Stabbing Attack near Israeli Settlement

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Canadian citizen has been shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces for allegedly attempting to carry out a stabbing attack near a settlement in southern Israel.

The incident reportedly took place at the entrance to Netiv HaAsara situated close to the border with Gaza on Monday, where security has been intensified since October 7, Reuters reported.

The report cites the Israeli military as saying that the man “exited his vehicle and threatened with a knife” members of the settlement’s rapid response team operating in the area.

“The rapid response team responded with fire and neutralised the suspect,” the military reportedly said.

No injuries to the security forces were reported, the military said.

A CANADIAN CITIZEN PROTESTING AGAINST THE ISRAELI GENOCIDE WAS EXECUTED BY ISRAELI TROOPS Media reports he was shot dead in a stabbing attempt near the border of Gaza (this appears to be a lie) They called him a terrorist (this is also a lie) The statement from the shooter who… pic.twitter.com/yHZ8gwiLGS — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) July 22, 2024

Citing Israel’s Kan public broadcaster, The Times of Israel, said the man, who carried a Canadian passport, yelled “‘Free Palestine’ as he conducted the attack.”

The paper said that according to the Walla news site, the suspect yelled “You’re murdering people in Gaza!”

‘No Injuries’

An Israeli ambulance service said there were “no physical injuries in the attempted stabbing attack,” the paper reported.

According to the Quds News Network, Israeli authorities claim that the man attempted to stab the soldiers.

“However, video footage of the incident shows that he was at a considerable distance from the soldiers and did not pose any immediate threat to them,” the report said.

A Canadian citizen, who was protesting against the Israeli genocide in Gaza, was executed by Israeli forces. Israeli authorities claim that the man attempted to stab the soldiers. However, video footage of the incident shows that he was at a considerable distance from the… pic.twitter.com/kLdEMivWSu — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 22, 2024

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas said the incident at the entrance to “the settlement” was “a natural response to the ongoing crimes and massacres committed by the occupation in the Gaza Strip, the continuous settler attacks in the West Bank, and the violations by the occupation army against our Islamic and Christian holy sites.”

“Our people’s resistance and confrontation against the occupation will not cease as long as there is a beating pulse among us, and until the occupation is ended,” the movement said in a statement.

Staggering Death Toll

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,893 Palestinians have been killed, and 89,727 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

