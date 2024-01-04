The Fighting is Everywhere – Resistance Roundup – Day 90

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On the 90th day of the ongoing Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Resistance is fighting invading Israeli soldiers at all axes throughout the besieged region.

From the Tuffah neighborhood in northern Gaza to Al-Bureij in the center, to Khan Yunis in the south, all Palestinian Resistance units continue to fight at full capacity.

Below are the latest statements issued by leading Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance groups.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades destroy a Zionist Merkava tank with a Shuath device west of Al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades destroy a Zionist Merkava tank with two Al-Yassin 105 shells north of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded a gathering of occupation vehicles and soldiers in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, with mortar shells. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to detonate a high-impact explosive device against a Zionist infantry force stationed inside a house, leaving them dead and wounded north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a gathering of occupation vehicles and soldiers in the Bureij camp with heavy-caliber mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades target two Zionist Merkava tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the Al-Mahatta and Al-Katiba areas in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters detonated an anti-personnel device against a Zionist force holed up inside a building in the Al-Mughraqa area in the central Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded the forces gathered in the Al-Mughraqa area, north of the Nuseirat camp, with mortar shells. “Once again, Al-Qassam Brigades bombard a gathering of occupation vehicles and soldiers in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, with mortar shells.

In this just-released video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen clashing with enemy vehicles and soldiers on the axes of Gaza City. Text Translation: 0:28 – The first launcher

0:30 – The second launcher

1:17 – Anti-personnel explosive

1:42 – The launcher

“Al-Qassam Brigades destroy a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a gathering of occupation soldiers next to one of the Zionist vehicles invading the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City with an RPG rocket, leaving them dead and wounded. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters and Saraya Al-Quds fighters targeted a gathering of enemy forces in Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City with mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a gathering of enemy vehicles and soldiers in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood with mortar shells and short-range rockets.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded occupied Asqalan and the settlements of the northern Gaza Strip with a concentrated barrage of rockets. “We targeted two Zionist military vehicles with RPG shells east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. “We engaged in fierce clashes with the Zionist enemy forces in the central Khan Yunis axis.”

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:00 AM on Thursday, 4/1/2024, targeted a position of the Israeli enemy soldiers in Shtula with appropriate weapons and achieved direct hits. “In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:00 AM on Thursday, 4/1/2024, targeted the Al-Jardah site with appropriate weapons and achieved direct hits.

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:10 AM on Thursday, 4/1/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Manara site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct casualties. “In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:20 AM on Thursday, 4/1/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Metulla site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct casualties. “In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:00 PM on Thursday, 4/1/2024, targeted the surveillance equipment at the “Misgav Am” site hitting it accurately, resulting in its complete destruction.

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:00 PM on Thursday, 4/1/2024, targeted a newly established position of the Israeli enemy soldiers around the Al-Marj site with missile weapons. “In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:30 PM on Thursday, 4/1/2024, targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Shoumera barracks (the occupied Lebanese village of Tarbikha) with missile weapons, and they hit them directly.”

