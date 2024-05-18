We Killed 15 Israeli Soldiers ‘from Point-Blank Range’ – Al-Qassam Brigades

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Qassam Brigades , the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced on Saturday that it killed 15 soldiers near Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement conveyed through the group’s Telegram channel Al-Qassam said that its fighters “were able to liquidate 15 zionist soldiers after a Qassam group targeted a house in which a large number of soldiers were fortified with a Ra’adiyah (thunder) anti-personnel explosive device.”

The statement added that “after that, our fighters stormed the house and clashed with the remaining soldiers from a point-blank range using light machine guns and hand grenades in the Al-Tannour neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah, south of the (Gaza]) Strip.

Later in the morning, Al-Qassam also said that its fighters launched “a SAM-7 missile at an Apache helicopter north of the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.”

Abu Obeida: 100 Vehicles in 10 Days

In a video statement, Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades said that the Resistance has struck over 100 Israeli military vehicles in 10 days.

Most of these attacks occured in northern Gaza, particularly in the Jabaliya refugee camp, in addition to Zaytoun, Rafah and elsewhere.

Many videos released by the various Resistance groups attested to Abu Obeida’s claim.

On Friday, Al-Qassam broadcast several scenes from its operations against the Israeli army, including a sniper attack targeting an Israeli soldier on the advance front lines, east of the city of Jabaliya.

Footage showed three Israeli soldiers being spotted on the roof of a building, installing devices and equipment before one of them was targeted and fell. The other two soldiers were seen fleeing the scene.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,303 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,261 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

