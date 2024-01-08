Senior Hezbollah Commander Killed by Israeli Strike in Lebanon

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli drone reportedly targeted the car of the Hezbollah field commander, killing him and wounding another fighter, who has not been identified.

A senior commander with the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah was killed on Monday by an Israeli missile in the village of Majdal Selm, in southern Lebanon, Reuters news agency reported.

Hezbollah confirmed in a statement the killing of the “martyr fighter leader Wissam Hassan Tawil, known as ‘Al-Hah Jawad’.”

Citing security sources, Reuters reported that Tawil was the deputy head of a unit within Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force.

According to the anonymous sources cited by Reuters, “This was a very painful strike”, and “things will flare up now”.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

However, following the assassination of the deputy head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, Saleh al-Arouri, in Beirut, Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, said that “a response is inevitable”.

Nasrallah said in a televised speech on Friday, for the second time in days, that Hezbollah cannot remain silent about a breach of this level, stressing that the lack of response makes all of Lebanon exposed.

He pointed out that Hezbollah fighters have carried out about 670 military operations on the Lebanese border with Israel since October 8, one day after the Al-Aqsa Flood operation.

For his part, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to make a “fundamental change” to the security situation along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

