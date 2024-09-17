Cyber Attack – Israel Blamed as Hundreds are Injured in Device Explosions in Lebanon

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

UPDATES:

SYRIAN MEDIA: Four people were injured, one of them seriously, as a result of the explosion on the Al-Mowasat Tunnel Road in the capital, Damascus.

IRNA (quoting the Iranian ambassador’s wife): The ambassador suffered minor injuries but is fine and is now in the hospital under observation to receive treatment.

LEBANESE MEDIA: The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon was injured in the explosions and carried to the hospital.

***

Preliminary reports indicate that hundreds of Lebanese citizens were injured on Tuesday when their portable pager communication devices unexpectedly detonated.

The explosions, which occurred across several areas including South Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, and Beirut’s southern suburb, are believed to be the result of a sophisticated cyber-attack.

In response, Lebanon’s Ministry of Health issued an urgent alert, instructing hospitals to prepare for emergencies and treat the injured.

According to Al-Manar, hospitals across Lebanon are being mobilized after the wireless communication devices were compromised.

For its part, the Agence France Presse (AFP) quoted Lebanon’s Minister of Health, who confirmed that “hundreds of people” were injured in various parts of the country due to the detonations.

Footage of the moment a wireless device exploded for being reportedly hacked by Israel in several areas in #lebanon pic.twitter.com/118eIK4KQg — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 17, 2024

AFP also reported a Lebanese source close as saying that hospitals are urgently requesting blood donations due to the large number of casualties.

The explosions, particularly in the Bekaa region, were reportedly caused by advanced technology used in the cyber attack. A security source stated that the devices were hacked and detonated remotely.

The Lebanese news network Al-Mayadeen cited sources as saying that an Israeli cyber breach triggered the devices to explode, causing injuries across multiple villages.

According to Al-Jazeera, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that a senior adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted at Israel’s involvement in the cyber attack but quickly deleted his tweet minutes after posting it.

Meanwhile, a former senior official from Israel’s internal security service, Shabak, described the incident as an unprecedented intelligence and security breach, impacting hundreds of Hezbollah members.

Lebanese government sources indicated that Prime Minister Najib Mikati instructed the Minister of Health to leave a government session to focus on coordinating the response to the crisis.

According to Lebanese sources, hundreds of civilians have been injured due to the detonation of numerous communication devices (pagers) carried by resistance members in Lebanon, possibly caused by an Israeli malware attack. pic.twitter.com/yBQ2MuUhjv — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 17, 2024

Thwarted Attack

These events coincide with reports from Israeli media that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and top security officials have been holding urgent consultations regarding Lebanon.

The Israeli military also announced that it had foiled a Hezbollah attempt to assassinate a senior Israeli security figure using an explosive device.

According to reports, the device, equipped with a camera and remote control, was detected and the intended target was warned before the explosion.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv confirmed that the Shin Bet security service had thwarted the assassination attempt, which involved detonating a bomb targeting a former Israeli security official.

BREAKING | Dozens have been rushed to hospitals across Lebanon after the mysterious explosion of pagers across the country left many in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/TCas7yzlMo — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) September 17, 2024

The incident comes amid heightened tensions, as Hezbollah has vowed to avenge the death of its military commander, Fouad Shukr, who was killed in an Israeli raid in Beirut’s southern suburbs in July.

Hezbollah, for its part, announced it had targeted 13 Israeli sites, including an attack on Israeli soldiers at the Metulla post with a suicide drone and missiles.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes have been conducting intense flights over northern Israel, following the Security Cabinet’s decision to expand the war’s objectives, which include ensuring the safe return of northern Israel’s residents to their homes.

Crossborder Fire

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

According to Hezbollah sources, the movement has carried out 1,194 military operations in the first 250 days of war, killing and wounding over 2,000 Israeli soldiers.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

This is a developing story …

