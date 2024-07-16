The Latest from Rafah – Palestinian Resistance Releases New Video

A combat leader is seen directing fighters on how to target the building, which is subsequently bombed and set on fire.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released footage showing their operations targeting Israeli military vehicles and a building, which was occupied by Israeli soldiers east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The video depicted a Qassam fighter emerging from a tunnel in an empty area and firing a Yassin 105 shell at an Israeli vehicle, followed by a scene of the damaged vehicle being pulled out.

Another vehicle was also shown being directly hit.

The footage included surveillance camera scenes monitoring soldiers fortified in a building.

A combat leader is seen directing fighters on how to target the building, which is subsequently bombed and set on fire.

While the building burned, a Qassam fighter said, “Now the soldiers will burn and will leave this area defeated.”

“Wherever they go, they will encounter soldiers of great strength, God willing,” the fighter continued.

The Al-Qassam Brigades in Gaza have been documenting their operations against Israeli forces and their vehicles since the Israeli ground operation began on October 27.

The video clips have revealed many details about these operations, including successful ambushes that inflicted heavy human losses on Israeli forces and destroyed or damaged hundreds of military vehicles.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,713 Palestinians have been killed, and 89,166 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

