Netanyahu Preparing to Fire Gallant, Considering Sa’ar as New Defense Minister – Reports

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing to fire Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and is considering the New Hope party chairman Gideon Sa’ar as his replacement, according to Israeli media.

The report, by national broadcaster KAN, cited an official within the Prime Minister’s office, the Times of Israel said on Monday.

According to Al-Jazeera, citing the Israeli Maariv, Israel’s Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Attorney Michael Rivlin are leading negotiations to include Sa’ar in Netanyahu’s government.

Gallant is reportedly at odds with Netanyahu over a major invasion of Lebanon.

Following the report, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted on X that “for months I have been calling on Prime Minister Netanyahu to fire Gallant, and the time has come to do so immediately.”

He added: “A decision must be made in the north and Gallant is not the right man to lead it.”

Rumors and Denials

According to The Times of Israel, rumors about Gallant being replaced have been circulating for months, although Sa’ar denied in July that he had received an offer “that would bring him back into the coalition.”

במשך חודשים ארוכים אני קורא לראש הממשלה נתניהו לפטר את גלנט, והגיע הזמן לעשות זאת באופן מיידי. חייבים הכרעה בצפון וגלנט הוא לא האיש המתאים להוביל את זה. — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) September 16, 2024

Both the Jerusalem Post and The Times of Israel said that Sa’ar has denied the latest reports with a spokesman for the New Hope leader saying that “there is nothing new on the matter.”

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s office has said, that “the publications regarding negotiations with Gideon Sa’ar are incorrect,” the Jerusalem Post said. His office however “did not make any mention of the dismissal of the Defense Minister.”

‘Tensions’

The report further said that according to KAN, “tensions between Netanyahu and Gallant reached a peak on Sunday night regarding the escalating situation with Hezbollah.”

“If Gallant tries to thwart an operation in the North – he will be replaced,” KAN reported Netanyahu as having said, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“The commander of the IDF’s Northern Command, Uri Gordin, supported a limited operation, while Gallant opposed it,” the report added.

The New Hope party had quit the government coalition earlier this year after Sa’ar was “denied a spot on the now-defunct war cabinet,” The Times of Israel said.

The paper said that members of Netanyahu’s cabinet have been calling for Gallant’s termination for months. They are “angered, among other issues, by his opposition to an ultra-Orthodox enlistment bill backed by the government and his public break with the prime minister over a hostage deal and control over the so-called Philadelphi Corridor in Gaza.”

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Tel Aviv is currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians as it continues to wage a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,226 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 95,413 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Millions Displaced

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)