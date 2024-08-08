GAZA LIVE BLOG: Massacre in Yarmouk Market | Israel’s Worst Case Scenario | Palestine FM: Arrest Smotrich – Day 307

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Thursday, August 8, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed as a result of an Israeli drone strike east of Khan Yunis.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 39,699 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,722 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll of Israeli raids that targeted homes in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip has risen to ten.

At least six civilians were massacred and others injured this afternoon in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house belonging to the Nashwan family home in Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza. pic.twitter.com/XlDrej0WW6 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 8, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded at the Malkiya site on the Israeli border with Lebanon.

ISRAELI FM: The diplomatic status of members of the Norwegian embassy responsible for relations with the Palestinian Authority would be revoked within 7 days, citing “anti-Israel” measures taken by the Norwegian government since the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip on October 7.

Thursday, August 8, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Palestinian Foreign Ministry called on the International Criminal Court on Thursday to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, following his call to starve two million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to death.

UNICEF: Any escalation in the region would lead to dire humanitarian consequences.

Thursday, August 8, 1o:00 am (GMT+2)

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The worst-case scenario for Israel is a simultaneous Iranian-Hezbollah attack.

Thursday, August 8, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

FORMER ISRAELI OFFICIAL (cited in Maariv): We must be prepared for a very large strike from Iran.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 7 Palestinian citizens were killed and others were injured in Israeli raids that targeted 3 homes in the Gaza Strip at dawn today.

IOF soldiers continue to blow up Palestinian homes for fun in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/DqROhCSdrD — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) August 8, 2024

LIEBERMAN: We have been fighting a war of attrition for 10 months and this is harming our interests.

Thursday, August 8, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

CANADIAN PRESS: The government announced yesterday, Wednesday, that it had decided to withdraw the children of its diplomats from Israel, amid fears of an expansion of the conflict in the Middle East.

Thursday, August 8, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured, in addition to a number of missing persons, in an Israeli raid that targeted a house near the Yarmouk market in the center of Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces blew up the house of the martyr Moamen Masalma in the city of Dura, south of Hebron in the West Bank.

JAPANESE TRADE MINISTER: “We are closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East, and there has been no impact on our energy supplies so far”.

Thursday, August 8, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAEL HAYOM: The political level in Israel recommends that the security and military levels try not to escalate matters to the point of a comprehensive war.

Footage shows Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion Airport virtually deserted, after dozens of airlines cancelled all flights as Israel awaits retaliation from Iran and Hezbollah pic.twitter.com/xFJRBufHCK — Wyatt Reed (@wyattreed13) August 7, 2024

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli air strike targeted the Shaldan family’s house in the vicinity of Al-Yarmouk Market in central Gaza City.

Thursday, August 8, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army sent military reinforcements towards the town of Habla, south of Qalqilya, in the occupied West Bank.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike targeted the east of Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

Thursday, August 8, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALINFO: Israeli occupation aircraft launched a raid targeting the outskirts of the town of Kfour in southern Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the center of the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI OFFICIALS: Hezbollah will pay a heavy price if it hits civilians.

Thursday, August 8, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

CNN (citing informed source): Hezbollah and Iran are coordinating a possible attack at this time. Hezbollah may act without warning given Lebanon’s proximity to Israel, which is not the case with Iran.

Thursday, August 8, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

BRITISH FOREIGN SECRETARY: Starving civilians is a war crime.

IRAN: Our priorities include punishing the aggressor in the assassination of Martyr Haniyeh.

