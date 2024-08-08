‘Banner of Resistance’ – Iran’s IRGC Commander Sends Message to Sinwar

Maj. Gen. Salami said that “Sinwar’s election as president of Hamas greatly worried the Zionist enemy and its supporters.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami sent a letter on Wednesday to newly elected Hamas political bureau chief Yahya Sinwar, Iranian media revealed.

The letter came a day after Sinwar was chosen to lead Hamas’ political bureau, succeeding Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated a week ago by Israel in Tehran.

Maj. Gen. Salami said that “Sinwar’s election as president of Hamas greatly worried the Zionist enemy and its supporters.”

This indicates that the “banner of resistance and jihad will not fall,” he said, and the “march of resistance will continue.”

"He has lived in the heart of the resistance" Major General Hossein Salami, the Chief Commander of IRGC, has praised Sinwar's leadership abilities and highlighted his experience and dedication to the Palestinian cause. pic.twitter.com/5IGKeld6R9 — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) August 7, 2024

In his message to Sinwar, the head of the IRGC stressed that Iran will spare no effort in continuing to support Hamas and the rest of the Resistance factions.

Hamas announced on Tuesday in a brief statement that “leader Yahya Sinwar was chosen as head of the movement’s political bureau, succeeding the martyr leader Ismail Haniyeh.”

Iran had vowed to strike Israel in response to the assassination of Haniyeh, which put the entire region on alert.

The Lebanese group Hezbollah, an ally of Iran and Hamas, also vowed to respond to Haniyeh’s assassination and avenge the killing of its military commander Fouad Shukr in an Israeli raid on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

