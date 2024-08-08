‘Banner of Resistance’ – Iran’s IRGC Commander Sends Message to Sinwar

August 8, 2024 Blog, News
Iranian General Hossein Salami. (Photo: via Al-Mayadeen)

Maj. Gen. Salami said that “Sinwar’s election as president of Hamas greatly worried the Zionist enemy and its supporters.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami sent a letter on Wednesday to newly elected Hamas political bureau chief Yahya Sinwar, Iranian media revealed. 

The letter came a day after Sinwar was chosen to lead Hamas’ political bureau, succeeding Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated a week ago by Israel in Tehran.

Maj. Gen. Salami said that “Sinwar’s election as president of Hamas greatly worried the Zionist enemy and its supporters.”

This indicates that the “banner of resistance and jihad will not fall,” he said, and the “march of resistance will continue.”

In his message to Sinwar, the head of the IRGC stressed that Iran will spare no effort in continuing to support Hamas and the rest of the Resistance factions.

Hamas announced on Tuesday in a brief statement that “leader Yahya Sinwar was chosen as head of the movement’s political bureau, succeeding the martyr leader Ismail Haniyeh.”

Iran had vowed to strike Israel in response to the assassination of Haniyeh, which put the entire region on alert.

The Lebanese group Hezbollah, an ally of Iran and Hamas, also vowed to respond to Haniyeh’s assassination and avenge the killing of its military commander Fouad Shukr in an Israeli raid on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

(AJA, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*