‘Al-Faraheen 2’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 306

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Qassam Brigades released a video entitled ‘Al-Faraheen 2’, an ambush carried out east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

What makes the content of the video particularly interesting is the fact that the ambush took place at the furthest point east of Khan Yunis, in a ‘buffer zone’ very close to the fence separating Israel from Gaza.

The video stated that the ambush dates back to Monday, August 5, when Al-Qassam targeted members of Israeli troops using a Sejjil device, killing and wounding all members of the Israeli unit.

Addressing the Israeli army, a Palestinian Resistance commander said: “You are not safe in this area from which you have displaced its people, and it is forbidden for you, you are not safe from it or in it.”

Another Palestinian fighter appeared to prepare the al-Sajil device, which he said was locally made by the Khan Yunis Brigade.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“WATCH: Scenes from the detonation of a “Sijjil” explosive device on enemy soldiers in the Farahin area east of the city of Khan Younis. Notes: 0:15 – February 12th, 2024 – Farahin Ambush 1 0:17 – “Delivery straight to hell!” “Let Netanyahu get burned (embarrassed).” 0:23 – Killed soldiers during clashes from point-blank range. 0:35 – Al-Qassam Brigades detonated a television explosive and clashes with enemy soldiers at point-blank range. In the operation, the commander of Battalion 630 (reserves), the deputy company commander, and a soldier were killed, in addition to numerous injuries. 0:46 – August 5th, 2024 – Farahin Ambush 2 0:49 – “This area from which you displaced its people to secure it for yourself is forbidden for you and you will not be safe in it! (Behind the fighter is an IOF “Tavor” weapon and various hashtags such as “Al-Zana Ambush,” “Farahin Ambush,” “They got burned,” and “Is my voice clear?”) 1:06 – “At this moment, we are preparing the Sijjil explosive manufactured by the Khan Younis Battalion. The sons of Zion will taste woes at our hands, Allah willing.” 1:38 – “Detonate the yellow! Detonate the yellow!” 1:40 – “For the eyes of Abu Al-Abd (Ismail Haniyeh). It is for Allah, it is for Allah, not for power nor for fame. In the name of Allah, Allah is the Greatest!” 1:58 – Evacuating the first soldier. 2:02 – Evacuating the second soldier. 2:14 – Evacuating the third soldier. 2:24 – Evacuating the fourth soldier. 2:30 – “And following the example of our brothers in Tal Al-Hawa, we will sweeten it before handing over the memory card. This is the triangle.” “An Al-Qassam leadership source told Al-Jazeera that a Sijjil explosive was used in the Farahin 2 ambush, which took place two days ago in a buffer zone created by the IOF. The Sijjil explosive used was manufactured during the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood. The explosive material in the Sijjil explosive was extracted from unexploded IOF missiles and contains 750 pieces of shrapnel. The source added that soldiers’ remains were scattered at the site and were carried by troop carriers inward and then transported by two helicopters. Lasty, he said: ‘After the explosion, our fighters eliminated the remaining soldiers with light machine guns from a close distance’.”

Al-Quds Brigades

“We took control of a Zionist drone while it was carrying out intelligence missions in the skies of Khan Younis.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and backing their valiant and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out several operations against the sites and deployments of the Israeli enemy army on the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Wednesday, 07-08-2024, as follows: “1- At 12:40, targeting the Rahib site with artillery shells, resulting in a direct hit. 2- At 13:45, targeting the Jal Al-Alam site with artillery shells, resulting in a direct hit. 3- At 15:50, targeting the Malikiyah site with rocket-propelled weapons, resulting in a direct hit. 4- Launching an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the Israeli enemy’s artillery positions in Zaoura, targeting the positions of their officers and soldiers, resulting in confirmed injuries, in response to the aggressions and assassinations carried out by the enemy in the towns of Mayfadoun and Jwayya. 5- At 19:05, targeting the Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, resulting in a direct hit. 6- Targeting the headquarters of the Northern Corps in the “Ein Zeitim” base with multiple Katyusha rocket salvos, in response to the aggressions and assassinations carried out by the Israeli enemy in the towns of Mayfadoun and Jwayya. 7- At 19:15, targeting a deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers in Jabal Nather with rocket weapons, resulting in a direct hit.”

