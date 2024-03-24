Hospitals Under Attack, Scores Killed – Gaza Genocide Continues

Israeli occupation forces launched a surprise offensive on Sunday morning into the Al-Amal and Nasser Hospitals in Khan Yunis city.

Israeli occupation forces perpetrated eight massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 84 Palestinians and the injury of 106 others, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the Strip said in a statement.

The ministry confirmed that the majority of the victims are women and children.

Meanwhile, ambulance and rescue teams are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of medical and civil defense teams.

Israeli occupation forces continue their offensive in the Al-Shifa Medical Complex west of Gaza City for the seventh consecutive day.

Patients and displaced individuals at the hospital are suffering from a lack of healthcare services, food, and water due to the blockade imposed by Israeli forces on the hospital for the past seven days.

Al-Shifa Siege Continues

On Saturday, five of the besieged wounded succumbed to their wounds at the Al-Shifa Medical Complex due to the absence of healthcare services, food, water, and the interruption of electricity in the intensive care units.

This marks the second time Israeli forces have stormed the Al-Shifa Complex since the beginning of the onslaught on Gaza on October 7 last year. They previously raided it on November 16 after a week-long siege.

More Hospitals under Attack

Israeli occupation forces launched a surprise offensive on Sunday morning into the Al-Amal and Nasser Hospitals in Khan Yunis city, accompanied by intense shelling and heavy gunfire in the vicinity of the two medical facilities.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that dozens of Israeli armored vehicles are currently surrounding Al-Amal Hospital, engaging in extensive excavation work in its vicinity.

It added that all its teams are currently in extreme danger, unable to move at all, and incapable of burying the body of their colleague Amir Abu Eisha—killed in an Israeli airstrike last night—within the hospital yard.

Eyewitnesses reported that the aerial bombardment was concentrated in the south and east of the Nasser Medical Complex, as well as in the neighboring Batn as-Samin area.

Continuous artillery shelling relentlessly struck these regions, complemented by gunfire from helicopters and drones, resulting in multiple civilians killed and others injured.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,226 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,518 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’



(PC, WAFA)