GAZA LIVE BLOG: Swarm of Drones from Lebanon | Missing Journalist Found Dead | Blinken in Israel – Day 318

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Two Israelis were injured as a result of the explosion of an explosive drone launched from Lebanon, as Hezbollah confirmed it attacked two military bases with swarms of suicide drones. The body of journalist Ibrahim Muharab was found near Hamad City, northwest of Khan Yunis. Muharab went missing after Israeli forces targeted a group of journalists on Sunday. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, during his visit to Israel, that talks on Gaza may be the last chance to reach a truce and return the detainees. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,099 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,609 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Monday, August 19, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

LAPID: “Do not waste this opportunity. You have abandoned the kidnapped soldiers and it is your duty to return them.”

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu realizes that failure to reach a deal means the situation will deteriorate into a regional crisis.”

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The body of journalist Ibrahim Muharab was found near Hamad City, northwest of Khan Yunis. Muharab went missing after Israeli forces targeted a group of journalists on Sunday.

The body of journalist Ibrahim Muharab was found near Hamad City, northwest of Khan Yunis. Muharab went missing after Israeli forces targeted a group of journalists on Sunday. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/6vn7lJYsFk pic.twitter.com/425gV1J2JV — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 19, 2024

Monday, August 19, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We attacked with swarms of suicide drones (the headquarters of the Western Brigade 300) and the Sanat Jin base (a logistics base affiliated with the Northern Region Command), causing a number of deaths and injuries.

BLINKEN: Talks on Gaza may be the last chance to reach a truce and return the detainees.

ISRAELI MEDIA: An unusual swarm of drones was launched towards Nahariya.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Fierce battles are taking place between the Palestinian resistance and the Israeli occupation forces in several areas in Khan Yunis Governorate.

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters attacked the Zar’it military barracks and the enemy soldiers in its vicinity with rockets and artillery shells, which led to the destruction of part of it.

Monday, August 19, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Three drones and ten rockets were launched this morning, Monday, from southern Lebanon towards the Western Galilee.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli helicopter was carrying out an evacuation operation for wounded soldiers, as a result of violent battles in the city of Hamad, northwest of Khan Yunis.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli helicopter was carrying out an evacuation operation for wounded soldiers, as a result of violent battles in the city of Hamad, northwest of Khan Yunis. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/6vn7lJYsFk pic.twitter.com/fnNpQl7Uxq — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 19, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding again in several towns in the Western Galilee on the border with Lebanon.

ISRAELI MILITARY SPOKESMAN: The army succeeded in intercepting some air targets coming from Lebanon, but some of these targets fell in the Ya’ara area.

KAN: Two Israelis were injured as a result of the explosion of an explosive drone launched from Lebanon and falling in the Western Galilee.

CHANNEL 12: Initial reports indicated that a drone launched from Lebanon exploded in an Israeli town in the Western Galilee.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens sounded in Zar’it and Shetula in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel.

Monday, August 19, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens sounded in the areas of the cities of Acre and Nahariya in northern Israel.

ISRAELI ARMY: Israeli aircraft attacked Hezbollah military buildings in Aita al-Shaab, Beit Lif and Houla in southern Lebanon yesterday.

Monday, August 19, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

KAMALA HARRIS: We must reach a ceasefire and we must get the hostages out.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli air strike targeted agricultural land northeast of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Monday, August 19, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: Lebanese Hezbollah said it responded with rockets and artillery shells to an attempt by a group of Israeli soldiers to infiltrate the Hadab Aita forest.

Lebanese Hezbollah said it responded with rockets and artillery shells to an attempt by a group of Israeli soldiers to infiltrate the Hadab Aita forest. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/6vn7lJYsFk pic.twitter.com/n3zzSA0lNV — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 19, 2024

Monday, August 19, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

BIDEN: Reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza is still possible.

Monday, August 19, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

HAMAS: Hamas called on “all countries to sever their relations with the fascist entity and work to boycott, isolate, punish and prosecute its leaders as war criminals.

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted the Israeli Raheb position with artillery shells and “hit it directly.

Sunday, August 18, 11:00 pm (GMT+2)

NETANYAHU’S OFFICE: The Prime Minister insists on staying in the Philadelphi corridor to prevent Hamas from rearming.

(The Palestine Chronicle)