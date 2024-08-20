GAZA LIVE BLOG: Over 55 Rockets from Lebanon | Massacres in Central, Southern Gaza | No Polio Vaccines – Day 319

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army said it monitored the launch of 55 rockets from southern Lebanon. Medical sources confirmed that 14 people were killed and dozens injured in Israeli raids on the central and southern Gaza Strip since dawn on Tuesday. The Ministry of Health in Gaza said it is still waiting for the arrival of vaccines for the polio campaign. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,173 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,857 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Wednesday, August 20, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

NETANYAHU: We will not withdraw from the Philadelphi and Netzarim axes despite the pressures.

ISRAELI ARMY: The occupation announces the detection of about 80 rockets launched from southern Lebanon.

EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT: Sisi stresses the danger of expanding the scope of the conflict regionally.

HAMAS: The movement followed with great astonishment and disapproval the statements of US President Joe Biden, in which he claimed that the movement is backing away from the ceasefire agreement.

Wednesday, August 20, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY DIRECTOR GENERAL: The occupation prevented the entry of a UN convoy loaded with medicine and fuel. Ambulances are now without fuel, hampering the rescue of the wounded. Fuel in the Gaza Strip is only enough for 24 hours.

LAPID: Despite the political difficulty, all the abductees must now be returned.

AL-JAZEERA: A UN convoy has entered Gaza City on a humanitarian mission, delivering critical fuel to help keep essential services like bakeries and health facilities running.

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted Mustafa Hafez School, which houses displaced people west of Gaza City.

Wednesday, August 20, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

NETANYAHU: The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied what the mother of a prisoner had reported from the head of the Israeli intelligence agency (Mossad) that it was not possible to reach a deal with the Palestinian resistance under the current government.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in Israeli towns north and east of Nahariya and Shetula in the western sector of the border with Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted citizens in the vicinity of the Qastal Towers, east of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted a Zionist force entrenched inside a house with a TPG shell next to Al-Qadisiyah School.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians were killed and others were injured as a result of Israeli shelling of Mustafa Hafez School, which houses displaced persons west of Gaza City.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted a Merkava tank with a 105 Al-Yassin shell west of Rafah.

Wednesday, August 20, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli aircraft bombed the Mustafa Hafez School, which shelters displaced people west of Gaza City.

SMOTRICH: Israel must decide and end the war by annihilating Hamas.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 40,173 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,857 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

SON OF ISRAELI CAPTIVE: Benjamin Netanyahu’s government decided to abandon the detainees in Gaza in order to remain in power.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 40,173 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,857 wounded in Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GADI EISENKOT: Heads of security institutions supported the deal, Netanyahu opposed it.

HEZBOLLAH: We shelled the Israeli Baranit military barracks with appropriate weapons and achieved a direct hit.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli shelling targeted a tent housing displaced people in the Jouret al-Aqqad area of ​​Khan Yunis, leaving one dead and a number of wounded.

Wednesday, August 20, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

HERZOG: We must not stop working to return the kidnapped.

BEN-GVIR: The return of the kidnapped will be achieved through military pressure and stopping aid.

ISRAELI ECONOMY MINISTER: I will support the exchange deal even if it leads to the fall of the government.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Ministry of Health in Gaza said it is still waiting for the arrival of vaccines for the polio campaign.

LAPID: Days pass and we lose more hostages and we have to make a deal

MEDICAL SOURCES: 14 people were killed and dozens injured in Israeli raids on central and southern Gaza Strip since dawn on Tuesday.

MEDICAL SOURCES: 14 people were killed and dozens injured in Israeli raids on the central and southern Gaza Strip since dawn on Tuesday.

Wednesday, August 20, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY AND SHIN BET: We recovered 6 bodies of captives from the Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, August 20, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: We monitored the launch of 55 rockets from southern Lebanon.

HEZBOLLAH: We attacked military sites in the Galilee and Golan.

CHANNEL 12: Two fires broke out in the Golan and the Hula Plain after the recent shelling.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Renewed artillery shelling and gunfire by occupation forces east of Jabalia camp and Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

KYRIAT SHMONA MUNICIPALITY: The municipality of the Kiryat Shmona settlement in the Western Galilee asked residents to stay near shelters and reduce movement after a security assessment, for fear that Hezbollah would fire rockets towards the area.

AL-JAZEERA: A second batch of rockets was launched from southern Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee and the occupied Syrian Golan.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in the Ortal settlement in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, and in several areas in the Hula Valley near the border with Lebanon.

ISRAELI ARMY: We monitored the launch of 55 rockets from southern Lebanon. KYRIAT SHMONA MUNICIPALITY: The municipality of the Kiryat Shmona settlement in the Western Galilee asked residents to stay near shelters and reduce movement after a security assessment, for fear that Hezbollah would fire rockets towards the area.

Wednesday, August 20, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation artillery is targeting the eastern areas of Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, August 20, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

BIDEN: We continue to work to recover the hostages and end the war.

SANDERS: I hope Harris will stop military aid to Israel.

Wednesday, August 20, 3:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army is blowing up residential buildings west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Bir’am and Doviv in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel.

Wednesday, August 20, 1:30 am (GMT+2)

HAMAS: We mourn the companions of martyr Ismail Haniyeh and his office workers who were killed in the massacre in the Beach camp on Monday.

