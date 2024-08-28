GAZA LIVE BLOG: West Bank under Attack | Israeli Soldier Killed in Gaza | ‘War on Everything’ – Day 327

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces conducted several raids in West Bank towns, cities and refugee camps, killing at least 11 Palestinians. The Israeli army announced that a soldier from the Nahal Brigades was killed during battles in the southern Gaza Strip. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that the threat in the West Bank should be treated like Gaza, and a temporary evacuation of the population should be implemented, considering that “this is a war on everything.” According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,476 Palestinians have been killed, and 93,647 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Wednesday, August 28, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

TULKARM MUNICIPALITY: the Israeli occupation aims to destroy the infrastructure in order to cut off service to the city and camps.

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a car in Al-Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip.

KATZ: The threat in the West Bank should be treated like Gaza, and a temporary evacuation of the population should be implemented, considering that “this is a war on everything.”

PRCS: The death toll in the West Bank has risen to 11.

Israeli forces raid the Askar refugee camp, east of Nablus.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters are confronting the occupation on the combat fronts in the Far’a camp.

TULKARM BATTALION: We targeted Israeli snipers in a house in the Nur Shams camp with bullets, confirming that there were injuries.

Wednesday, August 28, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

MEDICAL SOURCES: 17 Palestinians were killed and a number of others were injured in the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip at dawn today.

TULKARM BATTALION: Our fighters shot down an Israeli drone in the Al-Manshiya axis.

Wednesday, August 28, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAEL HAYOM: Difficult and heavy armed clashes broke out in camps in the northern West Bank with the arrival of Israeli forces.

TULKARM BATTALION: We blew up an occupation military bulldozer in Nur Shams Camp.

KAN: The Israeli Air Force deployed helicopters, fighter jets and drones to provide cover for ground forces during its operation in the occupied West Bank.

AL-JAZEERA: The occupation imposes a complete siege on Jenin, Tubas and Tulkarm.

ISRAELI ARMY: Nahal Brigade soldier killed in southern Gaza battles.

Wednesday, August 28, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

PRCS: The occupation obstructs the work of ambulance teams in the West Bank.

AL-JAZEERA: two Palestinians were killed in the occupation’s bombing of the Fara camp in Tubas, in the northern West Bank.

Two Palestinians were killed in the Fara refugee camp in Tubas, in the northern West Bank.

Wednesday, August 28, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters and the rest of the resistance factions are engaged in fierce clashes with the occupation forces in Jenin.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 8 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted two houses east and south of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces closed all entrances to the city of Jenin with earth mounds and surrounded all hospitals in the city.

Wednesday, August 28, 2:45 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA:

Palestinian youths targeted the occupation soldiers with a homemade bomb at the entrance to Al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, in the southern occupied West Bank. Clashes and explosions with IEDs take place in the towns of Salem, Qasra and Beit Furik south and east of Nablus. Clashes and explosions with IEDs take place in Tubas city, Al-Far’a refugee camp, Tulkarm city and Nour Shams refugee camp. Clashes and explosions with IEDs take place in the city and refugee camp of Jenin in the West Bank and the towns of Silat Al-Harithiya and Qabatiya. Israeli occupation forces raid Al-Hawoz area in Hebron, south of the West Bank. Israeli occupation forces raid Qabatiya village, southeast of Jenin. Israeli occupation forces besiege hospitals in Jenin and prevent ambulance crews from moving.

