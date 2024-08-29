GAZA LIVE BLOG: Abu Shujaa Killed | Nuseirat under Attack | Netanyahu Wants to Occupy Gaza – Day 328

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to Gaza's Ministry of Health, 40,602 Palestinians have been killed, and 93,855 wounded in Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Thursday, August 29, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

JOINT STATEMENT: Hamas and Islamic Jihad mourned the “commander of the Tulkarm Battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades, Muhammad Jaber Abu Shuja, and a number of his brothers in the battalion.”

AL-QUDS BRIGADES – JENIN BRIGADE: As part of the initial response to the assassination of our commander, our fighters successfully ambushed an infantry force in the Al-Manshiya area behind the Abu Obeida Mosque. The Engineering Unit detonated an explosive device that was prepared in advance on the force, followed by a heavy barrage of gunfire, resulting in direct hits.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 40,602 Palestinians have been killed, and 93,855 wounded in Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 40,602 Palestinians have been killed, and 93,855 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Thursday, August 29, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDICAL SOURCES: The death toll in the West Bank has risen to 17.

ISRAELI MEDIA: A number of families of Israeli prisoners stormed the separation fence and entered the Gaza Strip.

EU BORRELL: The situation in Gaza is constantly deteriorating with no improvement in sight.

Thursday, August 29, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

LIEBERMAN: Netanyahu prevents the heads of Mossad and Shin Bet from meeting the defense minister during wartime.

AUSTRALIA: Civilians in Gaza are facing a humanitarian crisis. It is unacceptable that organizations like WFP cannot operate safely.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces withdrew from Al-Far’a camp in Tubas, leaving behind great destruction.

The home in Tulkarem where Palestinian resistance fighters, including commander Abu Shujaa and several resistance fighters, were fortified and engaged in fierce clashes against the invading forces.

EISENKOT: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hidden plan is to occupy the Gaza Strip and impose military rule over it.

YISRAEL KATZ: We are working to prevent European sanctions on Smotrich and Ben-Gvir.

CHANNEL 12: Two rockets from the Gaza Strip fell on the settlement of Kissufim.

Thursday, August 29, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the settlement of Kissufim in the Gaza Strip envelope.

MAARIV: The current month of August has been the bloodiest month during the war, as the resistance killed 15 Israeli soldiers in Gaza and the north.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army claims to have assassinated the commander of the Tulkarm Battalion, Muhammad Jaber “Abu Shuja”, and four other resistance fighters from the battalion’s members in an exchange of fire in the Nur Shams camp.

🚨 The Israeli army announced it assassinated the commander and founder of the Tulkar Brigades, Mohammed Jaber, known by his nom de guerre Abu Shujaa. Last April, Abu Shujaa had survived an assassination attempt.

ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: An Israeli soldier from the Yamam special unit was injured in an exchange of fire in the Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm.

Thursday, August 29, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

US STATE DEPARTMENT (to Al-Jazeera): We urge Israel to protect civilians in the West Bank.

SPOKESPERSON FOR UN SECRETARY-GENERAL: The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by recent developments in the West Bank.

Thursday, August 29, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens sounded in the Western Galilee, northern Israel.

Thursday, August 29, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We targeted a power station in Haifa, western Israel, with a drone.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Nablus and besieged several neighborhoods in it.

Thursday, August 29, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three people were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

🚨 A large fire broke out after the Israeli army launched artillery shelling on the western area of the power plant northeast of Al-Nusseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli drone strike that targeted a house in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Thursday, August 29, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

BELGIUM (Belgian Deputy Prime Minister): The genocidal policies and statements of Israeli officials should not go unpunished. I support sanctions against Smotrich and Ben Gvir.

AL-AQSA MARTYRS BRIGADES (Fatah): Our fighters repelled the incursion of the occupation forces into the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus.

ABU ALI MUSTAFA MARTYR BRIGADES (PFLP): Our fighters targeted Israeli forces penetrating Jenin with IEDs.

