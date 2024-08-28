The Daring Raid – Resistance Roundup – Day 327

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Since Israel declared its intention to move to the so-called third phase of the war on Gaza, Palestinian Resistance groups have begun shifting tactics: from defense to attack.

Al-Qassam Brigades have led the new guerilla warfare strategy by carrying out several daring operations, in Tel Al-Sultan, Zaytoun and Tel Al-Hawa, among other areas.

Today, Al-Quds Brigades, however, had a surprise attack of their own. According to the latest video by the group, its fighters carried out a raid targeting a large residential structure in Tel Al-Hawa, south of Gaza City.

An Israeli force had taken over the house, and had fortified its position there for quite some time. That ended today when a number of fighters advanced towards the house, armed with machine guns and TBG shells.

The daring operation showed the fighters engaging with Israeli soldiers on the first floor of the house, before firing a TBG shell, and then engaging with Israeli soldiers on the upper floors.

The video makes a reference to the screens of Israeli soldiers coming from inside the building, before finishing off with images of an Israeli helicopter rushing to the area.



Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

The information below also includes updates from Palestinian groups in the West Bank, which are currently battling invading Israeli forces in several towns and refugee camps, largely in the northern regions.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Our fighters, along with their brothers in the military wings, are engaged in violent clashes with appropriate weapons and explosive devices against the occupation forces storming the cities of Jenin and Tulkarem.

“Al-Qassam fighters sniped two Zionist soldiers who were barricaded in a building behind Al-Nujoom Hall south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

“Our fighters, in coordination with other resistance factions, are engaged in fierce clashes to repel the ongoing occupation aggression in Al-Fara’a Camp, Tulkarem, and Jenin. They are targeting enemy forces and their vehicles with machine guns and explosive devices, achieving direct hits.

“WATCH: A sniping operation that killed one of the two soldiers that was targeted by our fighters in a building behind Al-Nujoom Hall south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.”

Al-Qassam Brigades published a video reportedly showing a sniping operation in a building behind Al-Nujoom Hall south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/UFkyrrZPBC — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 28, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades

“Our fighters in the Saraya Al-Quds – Jenin Brigades, with all its military formations throughout the city of Jenin, are confronting the occupation forces storming the city and the camp on all axes of advance and engagement.

“Our fighters in the Al-Fara’a Groups are engaged in fierce clashes with the invading occupation forces on all combat axes in the camp, with the support of the Tubas Brigade.

“Our fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with the invading enemy forces on all combat fronts, targeting the enemy forces with heavy barrages of bullets and explosive devices, causing confirmed casualties.

“Our fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with the enemy forces storming the eastern axes and on Nablus Street, targeting the enemy forces with heavy barrages of bullets and explosive devices, causing confirmed injuries.

“Our fighters in the Al-Fara’a Groups, with the support of the Tubas Brigade, continue to engage in fierce clashes with the invading occupation forces on all combat axes, showering the enemy forces and military vehicles with heavy volleys of bullets and explosive devices, causing confirmed casualties.

“A statement from Saraya Al-Quds – West Bank will be issued shortly regarding the heroic epic being waged by the heroes of Saraya Al-Quds on the combat axes in the West Bank.

“Our fighters were able to detonate a number of highly explosive devices prepared in advance in enemy vehicles on various combat axes, achieving direct hits.

“Our fighters continue to engage in fierce clashes with the invading occupation forces on all combat axes in Al-Fara’a camp, showering the enemy forces and military vehicles with heavy barrages of bullets and explosive devices, causing confirmed injuries.

“Our fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with enemy forces on the axes of fighting in Burqin and are showering the occupation forces with volleys of bullets, achieving direct hits.

“Our fighters are engaged in clashes with enemy forces on the Martyrs’ (roundabout) Axis, they showered the infantry forces with barrages of bullets, achieving direct hits.

Horror of the camps – What is happening in the West Bank? pic.twitter.com/dWmQDUCCLk — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 28, 2024

“Our fighters were able to detonate a number of pre-prepared explosive devices against the enemy’s vehicles attacking the Jalabouni axis, achieving direct hits.

“Our fighters continue to confront the invading occupation forces on all combat axes in Al-Fara’a camp, and are showering the infantry forces with heavy barrages of bullets, causing confirmed injuries.

“Our fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with enemy forces on the Nablus Street axis, showering infantry forces with hails of bullets, achieving direct hits.

“Our fighters confront the invading occupation forces on all axes of fighting in Al-Fara’a camp and shower the enemy forces and military vehicles with heavy volleys of bullets and explosive devices, causing confirmed injuries.

“Our fighters are confronting the invading occupation forces in the combat axes in Al-Fara’a camp and are showering the enemy forces and military vehicles surrounding the camp with heavy barrages of bullets and explosive devices.

“Our fighters managed to detonate a number of highly explosive devices (Rabie-1 and Muawiyah-1) against enemy vehicles on the combat axes in Al-Fara’a camp, achieving direct hits.

“Our fighters successfully detonated a powerful explosive device targeting a Zionist military bulldozer on the main road axis (Al-Maslakh), resulting in direct injuries to its crew and rendering it out of service. Additionally, our heroes managed to target the infantry force positioned next to the bulldozer with heavy barrages of bullets, achieving direct casualties.

“Our fighters are fighting fierce battles with the enemy forces on all axes of fighting and target the occupation forces with heavy volleys of direct bullets, achieving confirmed casualties among the enemy forces.

“Our fighters were able to detonate a high-powered explosive device in a Zionist military bulldozer on the Nablus Street axis, achieving direct hits among its crew and putting it out of service.

“Our fighters detonated two pre-prepared explosive devices directly in the occupation vehicles in the Maslakh axis in Nour Shams camp. The vehicles were directly hit and put out of service.

🚨 The moment an Israeli military bulldozer was targeted with an explosive device in Jenin. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/4IulUymlm2 pic.twitter.com/D8bLqHayLZ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 28, 2024

“Our fighters continue to engage in fierce clashes with enemy forces on the battlefronts, showering enemy troops and military vehicles with bursts of bullets and explosive devices, achieving direct hits.

“We targeted a gathering of Zionist soldiers and vehicles that infiltrated the vicinity of Ibn Al-Uthaymeen School in the Al-Satar Al-Sharqi area of Khan Younis with a barrage of mortar shells.

“Our fighters in the Silat al-Harithiya groups targeted enemy forces and military reinforcements at the entrance to Silat with heavy showers of bullets, achieving direct hits.

“WATCH: A raid carried out by fighters of Saraya Al-Quds on a home in which Zionist enemy soldiers were barricaded behind the University College in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

“Our fighters continue to engage in fierce clashes with enemy forces on the fighting fronts in the Asfour roundabout axis and the eastern axes of the city, showering enemy forces and military vehicles with heavy barrages of bullets and explosive devices, achieving direct hits.2

Hezbollah

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday 28-08-2024, launched an aerial drone strike on the newly established headquarters of the Western Brigade south of the Yaara settlement, targeting the positions and locations of its officers and soldiers, hitting the targets with precision.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:20 PM on Wednesday, 28-08-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:20 PM on Wednesday, 28-08-2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:15 PM on Wednesday, 28-08-2024, targeted the Bayad Blida site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted buildings used by enemy soldiers in the settlement of Al-Manara with appropriate weapons.

(The Palestine Chronicle)