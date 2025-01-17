Gaza Officials Prepare for Return of Displaced Families as Over Two Million Suffer

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

More than two million people have been forced to flee their homes within the Gaza Strip, according to data from the media office in Gaza.

Gaza’s government was preparing to publish a plan to facilitate the return of displaced people from the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip to their homes in Gaza City and the northern part of the enclave, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Ismail al-Thawabteh, the director-general of the Gaza Media Office, told Anadolu on Thursday that “the government plan will be announced within the next two days.”

It will be “accompanied by daily instructions and guidelines to help Palestinian displaced people navigate the various stages of implementing the ceasefire agreement,” he said.

🚨Footage : Preparations Underway in Northern Gaza for the Return of Displaced Families Ahead of Ceasefire Agreement As the ceasefire agreement is set to be signed on Sunday at 12 PM, residents who remained in northern Gaza, particularly in Jabalia, and did not evacuate have…

Al-Thawabteh urged displaced Palestinians to “adhere to government protocols and return via the Al-Rasheed coastal road in western Gaza to ensure their safety and the safety of their families.”

The displaced Palestinians are facing harsh conditions in schools, tents and on streets amid a lack of food and water and the spread of diseases.

Three Phases

Qatar announced a ceasefire agreement on Wednesday to end over 15 months of deadly Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire, set to take effect on Sunday, will be implemented in three phases. It includes a prisoner exchange and sustained calm, aiming for a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Under the first phase of the agreement, 33 Israeli captives are set to be released in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners.

Following the announcement, Israeli forces continued to carry out massacres throughout Gaza, killing more than 100 Palestinians, including 27 children and 31 women, and wounding over 200 more, according to Gaza’s Civil Defense.

Hamas said in a press statement on Friday that Israel was “deliberately committing these massacres in its quest to thwart the ceasefire agreement.”

“We demand that the international community, the United Nations and all concerned parties take urgent and immediate action to stop this zionist terrorism,” the statement added.

Staggering Death Toll

The ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 46,707 Palestinians have been killed, and 110,265 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed 71 Palestinians, including 19 children and 24 women, since the ceasefire was announced. Over 200 have been injured, reports Civil Defense.

The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,139 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Women and Children

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

During a press conference, journalists interrupted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, accusing him of silence over the genocide in Gaza.

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

