By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Palestinian resistance source reveals that preparations are underway for the ceasefire implementation, with Rafah crossing opening in 14 days after the exchange of Israeli soldiers and the prioritization of humanitarian aid.

A source from the Palestinian resistance revealed to Al-Mayadeen news network that intensive preparations are taking place in Cairo to implement the ceasefire agreement.

These preparations include the exchange of prisoners, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and the monitoring of any ceasefire violations, with Egyptian, Qatari, American, Israeli, and Hamas representatives involved.

The source emphasized that the Rafah crossing is being rehabilitated and will be opened 14 days after the exchange of Israeli soldiers is completed.

This arrangement is being coordinated by the Egyptian authorities and Palestinian factions.

According to the source, priority will be given to the release of the wounded, sick individuals, and urgent humanitarian cases, with aid being delivered in coordination with Egypt.

Additionally, Israeli forces will withdraw one kilometer from the Rafah crossing until the full pullback from the Philadelphi Route is completed.

The source further explained that in the first phase of the exchange, 30 Palestinian prisoners, including women and children, will be released in exchange for each Israeli female soldier captured by Hamas.

Another 30 Palestinian prisoners, including the elderly and those who are ill, will be freed in exchange for each Israeli prisoner who is elderly (over 50) or sick.

In exchange for each Israeli female soldier, 30 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences will be released, along with 20 prisoners with long sentences remaining under 15 years.

(Al-Mayadeen, PC)