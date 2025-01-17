Hamas Says Mediators Solved Israeli ‘Obstacles’, Calls for Action against Aggression

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Mediators have resolved disputes over the Gaza ceasefire deal, paving the way for its implementation on Sunday, but Hamas called on international community to stop Israel’s escalating violence.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas announced early Friday that mediators successfully addressed obstacles stemming from what they described as Israel’s failure to honor the terms of a ceasefire agreement reached in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday evening.

In a statement, Hamas condemned Israel for escalating attacks in Gaza after the agreement, calling the actions “horrific massacres” that highlight what the group termed a “terrorist approach and thirst for bloodshed.”

Hamas urged the international community, the United Nations, and other stakeholders to act immediately to halt what it described as “Zionist terrorism.”

Hamas confirmed that details regarding the Palestinian prisoners to be released in the first phase of the exchange deal would be announced by the Prisoners’ Office as the process unfolds.

The movement also praised the resilience of Gaza residents, crediting their steadfastness as a key factor in achieving the agreement.

Hamas leader Izzat al-Rishq reaffirmed the movement’s commitment to the ceasefire, countering accusations from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Hamas had reneged on certain aspects of the deal, which delayed the Israeli government’s approval.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Security Cabinet is convening Friday to deliberate on ratifying the agreement.

The ceasefire deal was announced on Wednesday by Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during a press conference in Doha.

Sheikh Mohammed confirmed that the implementation of the agreement is set to begin on Sunday.

Ongoing Genocide

The ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 46,707 Palestinians have been killed, and 110,265 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,139 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

(PC, AJA)