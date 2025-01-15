By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A historic ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas includes prisoner exchanges, phased military withdrawals, and urgent humanitarian aid, offering a glimmer of hope to Gaza’s devastated residents.

Though full details of the ceasefire agreement between Palestinian resistance and Israel are yet to be revealed, some confirmed detailed have already emerged.

Palestinian journalist Tamer Al-Mishal from Al-Jazeera has disclosed critical details of the ceasefire agreement, which is expected to be announced within hours.

Agreement Highlights:

The ceasefire deal will facilitate the return of displaced Palestinians from southern Gaza to the northern parts of the strip.

The Israeli military will begin withdrawing from strategic locations, including the Netzarim axis, in phases, with plans for a retreat of 700 meters from the Gaza border.

The phased withdrawal is a key part of the agreement aimed at de-escalating tensions and providing relief to the besieged population.

Prisoner Exchange and Humanitarian Relief:

As part of the deal, the Resistance has agreed to release 33 Israeli prisoners in the first phase.

In return, Israel will free nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 serving life sentences, and approximately 1,000 who were detained after October 7, 2023.

This prisoner exchange is seen as a victory for the Palestinian cause amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis. However, Tamer Al-Mishal confirmed that Israel has withheld the names of senior Palestinian prisoners, raising concerns over the lack of transparency in the deal.

Israel’s Military Retreat and Humanitarian Measures:

Israeli forces will also ease their presence along the Philadelphi axis, with a complete withdrawal scheduled in subsequent phases.

The ceasefire is expected to take effect within two or three days following the announcement of its signing.

Additionally, the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt will be reopened after seven days, allowing for the delivery of humanitarian aid and medical supplies.

The agreement also includes provisions for the travel of wounded Palestinians for treatment abroad, marking a crucial step in addressing the health crisis in Gaza.

The Return of Displaced Palestinians:

The agreement will see the formation of a joint Egyptian-Qatari committee to oversee the safe return of displaced individuals from southern Gaza to the north.

While this is a positive development, Hamas has called for clear guarantees and a specific timeline for the reconstruction of Gaza, which has been devastated by more than 15 months of Israeli airstrikes and ground assaults.

International Support for the Agreement:

Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, is expected to hold a press conference soon to officially announce the ceasefire agreement.

Meanwhile, Hamas has expressed its commitment to the deal, emphasizing its responsibility to the Palestinian people and its efforts to end the Israeli genocide and stop the massacres that have claimed the lives of countless civilians.

Global Reactions and Diplomacy:

US President-elect Donald Trump has also commented on the breakthrough, revealing that an agreement for a prisoner exchange in the Middle East has been reached, with the promise of imminent releases.

Israeli media reports indicate that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been informed of the deal, with the Israeli government expected to vote on the Gaza ceasefire agreement on Thursday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has suggested that a deal on Gaza could be finalized in the coming hours, claiming that the agreement aligns with the plan proposed by US President Joe Biden last May.

A Ray of Hope Amid Destruction:

The ceasefire agreement comes after more than 156,000 casualties—many of them women and children—and widespread devastation across Gaza.

The ongoing Israeli assault, which began on October 7, 2023, has caused unparalleled suffering, with more than 11,000 people reported missing and a severe famine claiming the lives of many elderly and children.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, launched a major attack on Israeli military positions on October 7, 2023, killing hundreds of Israeli soldiers and officers and capturing at least 240 Israelis. Over 100 of the captives were released during a temporary ceasefire in November 2023. However, the continued Israeli attacks on Gaza have resulted in the killing of many Israeli prisoners.

