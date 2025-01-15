Gaza Resistance and Israel Confirm Ceasefire Deal

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel officially confirms a ceasefire deal with Palestinian Resistance in Gaza, while Trump announces the imminent release of detainees as part of the agreement.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority confirmed that Israel has officially approved the ceasefire deal between the Palestinian Resistance in the Gaza Strip and Israel. This opens the possibility of ending the ongoing Israeli genocide, which has lasted for 15 months and resulted in the killing and wounding of over 156,000 Palestinians.

In the same context, elected US President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached and stated that the release of Israeli detainees is expected soon.

The ceasefire in Gaza is expected to begin within two or three days, official sources in Qatar said. They added that the humanitarian relief protocol is linked to the first phase of the deal, which includes sending 600 trucks of aid to the devastating Strip daily.

Palestinians celebrate in Gaza as ceasefire agreement nears pic.twitter.com/vtW2vtS6JO — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 15, 2025

The same sources added that, according to the agreement, displaced people from southern Gaza will be able to return to the north without any obstacles.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas confirmed that it had submitted its approval for the ceasefire agreement and prisoner exchange to the mediators, adding that its delegation, led by senior leader Khalil al-Hayya, handed over the approval to the mediators from Qatar and Egypt.

A source from the Islamic Jihad Movement told Al Jazeera that the movement’s leadership recently completed a meeting with Hamas’ delegation in Doha regarding the ceasefire, noting that the positions of both Islamic Jihad and Hamas on the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal are aligned.

An informed source told Reuters that the agreement includes an initial six-week ceasefire phase, which includes the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces and the release of detainees in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

(PC, AJA)