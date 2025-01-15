Hamas Commends Resistance and Global Support in Response to Gaza Ceasefire

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official, delivers a speech praising Palestinian Resistance and the ceasefire, while Hamas issues a separate statement acknowledging the international support for Gaza.

Khalil al-Hayya, a top Hamas official and the head of its delegation in the ceasefire negotiations, delivered a speech following the official Gaza ceasefire announcement.

In the speech, al-Hayya praised the Resistance of the Palestinians and all Arab fronts, from Lebanon to Yemen, that stood by the Resistance until its final victory.

Dr. Khalil Al-Hayya, head of the Hamas Movement in the Gaza Strip and member of the Political Bureau: O pearl of the victorious, o great people of Gaza, o honorable people of Gaza, o people of the martyrs, wounded, prisoners and missing persons, o you who fulfilled the promise… pic.twitter.com/LeanHelOEH — ᵛᶤᶜᵏʸ 𓂆🔻 (@VickyPalestine) January 15, 2025

In this historic moment of our people’s struggle for freedom, we express pride and dignity to our people in Gaza.

We salute the martyrs who fell in the battle to defend Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa.

We honor all the martyr leaders of Hamas, all factions, and the mujahideen without exception.

The Al-Aqsa Flood battle marks a pivotal moment in the history of the Palestinian cause.

The actions of the Al-Qassam Brigades struck the enemy’s core and will be recorded in history.

The steadfastness of our people and the bravery of our resistance thwarted the enemy’s plans.

Our fighters carried out operations against the enemy with unparalleled strength and determination.

We will not forget, nor forgive, and no one among us will compromise the rights and sacrifices of our people in Gaza.

Our enemy will never see a moment of weakness from us, and our people will not forget those who participated in the genocide.

Our people have foiled both the declared and hidden goals of the occupation.

We confirm today that the occupation will never defeat our people and their resistance.

The Mujahideen in the Jenin camp, Jerusalem, and the occupied interior played a significant role in supporting the resistance.

The supporting fronts have performed admirably, embodying the brotherhood of Islam and Arabism.

With the help of our brothers, comrades, and supporters, we are capable of rebuilding Gaza anew.

Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa will remain our compass and the symbol of our resistance until liberation.

Palestinians are gathering at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis to celebrate ahead of the official announcement of the ceasefire deal in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/5w3iD8DZ2f — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 15, 2025

Shortly before al-Hayya’s speech, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas issued a separate statement through its Telegram Channel. Below is the full, unedited version of the statement:

“The ceasefire agreement is the result of the legendary steadfastness of our great Palestinian people and our valiant resistance in the Gaza Strip over the course of more than 15 months. “The agreement to halt the aggression on Gaza is an achievement for our people, our resistance, our nation, and the free people of the world. It marks a pivotal stage in the ongoing struggle against the enemy, paving the way toward achieving our people’s goals of liberation and return. “We express our appreciation and gratitude for all the honorable official and popular stances that stood in solidarity with Gaza, supported our people, and contributed to exposing the occupation and stopping the aggression—whether Arab, Islamic, or international. Special thanks go to the brotherly mediators who exerted significant efforts to reach this agreement, especially Qatar and Egypt. – The Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas”

