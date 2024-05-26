By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The war “does not serve any interest for Israel, but rather serves Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and some extremist members of his government.”

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert has warned that there is no chance “to achieve complete victory or the complete destruction of Hamas” in the Gaza Strip.

The Anadolu news agency, citing the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, reported that Olmert said on Saturday the war “does not serve any interest for Israel, but rather serves Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and some extremist members of his government.”

He said the “stalling” war in Gaza should be stopped in order to make way for the return of captives, adding that “the military operation in Rafah must be stopped.”

In December, Olmert called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, saying the goals set by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were “unattainable”.

In an article published in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Olmert argued Israel had only two choices: a ceasefire now or the death of the Israeli captives currently held in Gaza.

“The expectations our government of doom had manufactured regarding the war’s objectives were baseless, unreal and unattainable from the first,” Olmert wrote.

“Netanyahu, if he had been fully conscious when he first released this boastful commitment or when repeating it at each of his grotesque press conferences, should have known that there was no possibility of achieving (the destruction of Hamas – PC),” he added.

Olmert served as prime minister from 2006 to 2009.

Close to 36,000 Killed

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,984 Palestinians have been killed, and 80,643 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, Anadolu)