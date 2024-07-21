GAZA LIVE BLOG: Ansarallah: Response is Inevitable | Netanyahu to Meet Biden | New Massacres in Nuseirat, Bureij – Day 289

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

11 Palestinians were killed and others were injured as a result of the occupation forces bombing two houses in the Al-Bureij and Al-Nuseirat camps in the central Gaza Strip. Yahya Saree, the military spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces affiliated with Ansarallah, said that they will respond to the blatant Israeli aggression on Hodeidah. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’office said that he will meet US President Joe Biden next Tuesday and address the US Congress on Wednesday. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,893 Palestinians have been killed, and 89,727 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Sunday, July 21, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

BEN-GVIR: We have submitted a bill to the Knesset that grants immunity from criminal investigation to any soldier or citizen who went out to fight on October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 38,893 Palestinians have been killed, and 89,727 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

SMOTRICH (commenting on White House considering sanctions on him): Sanctioning an elected official and a senior minister is a fatal blow to Israeli sovereignty.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of Palestinians were injured after being targeted by Israeli occupation soldiers’ bullets near the Kuwait Junction in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, in the central Gaza Strip.

Sunday, July 21, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI PM’S OFFICE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet US President Joe Biden next Tuesday and address the US Congress on Wednesday.

Sunday, July 21, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army launched an air strike on a residential building north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AVIGDOR LIEBERMAN: The Israeli intelligence failure against Hezbollah, Lebanon and Syria is much greater than what happened against Hamas on October 7.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian girl was killed as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a house north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the settlements of Shlomi and Betzat in the Western Galilee after a suspected drone infiltrated from Lebanon.

CHANNEL 12: Netanyahu to meet with negotiating delegation before leaving for Washington.

YAHYA SAREE:

We confirm that we will respond to the blatant Israeli aggression on Hodeidah. We affirm our full right to defend Yemen against the American, British and Israeli aggression. The response to the Israeli aggression on our country is inevitable, and it will be great and massive. We carried out a qualitative military operation targeting a vital area in Umm al-Rashrash. We targeted an American ship in the Red Sea and hit it directly.

Sunday, July 21, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Artillery shelling on the Al-Daawa area, near the power station, and Salah Al-Din Street, northeast of Al-Nuseirat camp.

HAARETZ: There is concern in Israel that the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice will lead to the issuance of arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Avivim, Baram and towns in the Upper Galilee after rockets were fired from Lebanon.

Sunday, July 21, 8:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI FM: Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said that the war must not stop before the “kidnapped” are returned.

Sunday, July 21, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

UN SECRETARY-GENERAL:

I am deeply concerned by reports of airstrikes in and around the port of Hodeidah in Yemen. I call on the parties to avoid attacks that may harm civilians and infrastructure.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The “Arrow” defense system successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen towards southern Israel.

CHANNEL 12: Air defense system in southern Israel was activated and interceptor missiles were detected.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens sounded in the Israeli city of Eilat and its surroundings.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army announced that one of its soldiers was seriously injured during battles in the southern besieged Gaza Strip.

Sunday, July 21, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

SAUDI DEFENSE MINISTRY:

The Kingdom has no relation or involvement in targeting Hodeidah. The Kingdom will not allow its airspace to be violated by any party.

Sunday, July 21, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: More than 60 martyrs in Gaza since dawn on Saturday.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 11 Palestinians were killed and others were injured as a result of the occupation forces bombing two houses in the Al-Bureij and Al-Nuseirat camps in the central Gaza Strip.

ANSARALLAH HEALTH MINISTRY: The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on the coastal city of Hodeidah has risen to 3 dead and 87 wounded.

Sunday, July 21, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

YEMEN: The Yemeni government expressed its condemnation in the strongest terms of “the Zionist entity’s aggression and violation of the country’s territorial sovereignty.”

WALLA: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to hold a meeting with the team in charge of prisoner exchange negotiations hours before his trip to the United States.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: fighters were able to target an Israeli Apache helicopter with a SAM 7 missile on Saturday evening while it was firing at citizens east of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians were killed and others were injured as a result of Israeli shelling of a house in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY: There were no indications of a security incident in Eilat after reports of explosions in the city.

Sunday, July 21, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 14: An emergency meeting was held for fear of Ansarallah attacking strategic facilities in Israel.

