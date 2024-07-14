This is Our Vision for Post-Gaza War – Hamas Official

The Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas is proposing that an independent and non-partisan Palestinian government run the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank following a negotiated ceasefire.

The Hamas proposal is considered a new development that could see further possibilities in ongoing ceasefire talks.

Hossam Badran, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, said that the movement “proposed that a non-partisan national competency government manage Gaza and the West Bank after the war”.

He stressed on Friday that the “administration of Gaza after the war is a Palestinian internal matter without any external interference, and we will not discuss the day after the war in Gaza with any external parties”.

According to the AFP news agency, another unnamed Hamas official told it that such a government will “manage the affairs of Gaza and the West Bank in the initial phase after the war, paving the way for general elections”.

The official confirmed that the proposal has already been made “with the mediators” during the current ceasefire negotiations being mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.

Badran’s comments represent not only a renewed call for possible reconciliation between Palestinian factions, but also its most open endorsement of a unified Palestinian government so far.

They also add a new layer to the group’s position in the ongoing ceasefire talks, particularly in serving as an alternative to the many disjointed ideas put forward by the Israelis regarding post-war Gaza.

Israeli leaders have insisted that their aim in the war is a ‘total victory’ and destroying Palestinian groups.

The ongoing Palestinian resistance however had made Israel’s military victory in Gaza nearly impossible.

Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,443 Palestinians have been killed, and 88,481 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(MEMO, PC)