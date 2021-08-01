Haniyeh Re-elected as Chief of Hamas’ Political Bureau

Hamas Leader, Ismail Haniyeh. (Photo: via Twitter)

Ismail Haniyeh has been elected to a second term as head of Hamas’ political bureau, two Palestinian officials told Reuters on Sunday.

“Brother Ismail Haniyeh was re-elected as the head of the movement’s political office for a second time,” one official told Reuters. His term will last four years.

Haniyeh, the group’s leader since 2017, has controlled its political activities throughout several armed confrontations with Israel – including an 11-day Israeli attack in May that left over 250 Palestinians in Gaza dead.

He was the right-hand man to Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin in Gaza, before the wheelchair-bound cleric was assassinated in 2004.

Haniyeh, 58, led Hamas’ entry into politics in 2006 when they were surprisingly won the Palestinian parliamentary elections, defeating a divided Fatah party led by President Mahmoud Abbas.

