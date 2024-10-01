Hezbollah Launches ‘Khaybar’ Operation: Missiles Strike Tel Aviv, Injuring Two

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Two Israelis were injured in a rocket attack that struck the Greater Tel Aviv area, Israel media reported.

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah announced in a statement on Tuesday morning that the launch was part “of the ‘Khaybar’ series of operations, and in response to the targeting of civilians and the massacres committed by the enemy”.

“With the call of ‘We are at Your Service O Nasrallah’, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched a barrage of Fadi-4 missiles at the Glilot base belonging to the Military Intelligence Unit 8200 and the Mossad headquarters located in the outskirts of Tel Aviv.

According to Channel 12, at least two Israelis sustained moderate injuries from rocket shrapnel that landed in Tel Aviv.

Israeli air defenses attempt to intercept rockets fired from Lebanon over Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/PCbbugKUeh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 1, 2024

The channel also mentioned that fragments from intercepting missiles fell on Road, located north of Tel Aviv.

Additionally, the Israeli Fire Authority reported a fire breaking out after a rocket fell near Kfar Saba, north of Tel Aviv.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) stated that three missiles were launched from Lebanon toward the Greater Tel Aviv area, while Israeli media confirmed that a total of ten ballistic missiles were fired from Lebanon toward Tel Aviv.

In response, the Israeli military announced that millions of Israelis have sought shelter due to Hezbollah’s rocket fire from Lebanon. The Israeli army confirmed detecting and intercepting several missiles launched toward the Greater Tel Aviv region.

Early on Tuesday, the Israeli army announced that it had launched a concentrated ground military operation in southern Lebanon, targeting several villages near the border.

Lebanese authorities have reported over a thousand casualties since Israeli aggression on Lebanon intensified in mid-September.

According to initial report, several Israeli settlers were injured due to rocket fire from Lebanon aimed at central Israel. pic.twitter.com/h8eCAzFDdo — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 1, 2024

Intensified Fighting

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

In recent weeks, however, the intensity of the fighting has increased, leading to concerns that an all-out war is imminent.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

Israel attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

