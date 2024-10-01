‘Zionist Claims are False’ – Hezbollah Rejects Reports of Ground Operations in Lebanon

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Hezbollah official denied that Israeli forces had entered Lebanon or that any direct clashes had occurred between the two sides, following the Israeli army’s claim that its soldiers were engaged in fierce battles with Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah’s media representative, Mohammad Afif, dismissed the reports, stating, that “all Zionist claims that occupation forces have entered Lebanon are false,” and emphasizing that no ground confrontations have yet taken place between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, Afif warned that Hezbollah fighters are fully prepared to confront any Israeli forces that attempt to enter Lebanese territory.

He also highlighted that the recent bombing of the 8200 Military Intelligence Base and Mossad headquarters was just the beginning, vowing that Hezbollah would inflict “significant losses on any enemy forces trying to enter Lebanon.”

Meanwhile, CNN quoted an Israeli security official who stated that the size and capability of the forces involved were more suitable for a limited operation rather than a large-scale offensive like the one in Gaza, confirming no ground clashes had occurred between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.

The Washington Post also cited an Israeli official, confirming that there were no reports of ground clashes and adding that a major ground invasion into Lebanon was not under consideration.

🔴 HEZBOLLAH MEDIA RELATIONS OFFICIAL, MOHAMMED AFIF (to Al-Jazeera): 🟢There has been no direct ground engagement yet between the resistance fighters and the occupation forces. 🟢All Zionist claims that the occupation forces entered Lebanon are false. 🟢The bombing of the… pic.twitter.com/vl7zBlfpU9 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 1, 2024

Israeli Army Claims

In contrast, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee tweeted on the X platform that fierce battles were taking place in southern Lebanon, advising residents to avoid traveling by vehicle from the north to the south of the Litani River until further notice.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also stated that the Israeli army was fighting under difficult conditions in southern Lebanon and stated, “This is the right time to defeat Hezbollah and return the northern residents to their homes,” according to Al-Jazeera.

The Israeli army previously announced that forces from the 98th Division, including commando and paratrooper brigades, along with the 7th Armored Brigade, were participating in operations in Lebanon.

However, the Reuters news agency also quoted an Israeli security official who reiterated that the forces involved were only executing limited operations and that no ground clashes with Hezbollah had been reported.

🚨الناطق بإسم الجيش الاسرائيلي يقول الان موجة عاصفة لضرب الضاحية الجنوبية وبرج البراجنة

ويبدو ان عملية عزل الضاحية وبرج البراجنة عن العاصمة بيروت خلال ساعة مما يسهل للجيش اللبناني إستلام العاصمة وإعلان الحكم العسكري لاحقا

وتتفرغ إسرائيل لفلول الحزب pic.twitter.com/khFck7afkI — سفيان السامرائي (@SufianSamarrai) September 30, 2024

Targeting Israeli Forces

Hezbollah, in separate statements, announced that they targeted Israeli soldiers and equipment on Tuesday. They reported artillery and missile strikes against Israeli troops at the Matula site and near the Israeli settlement of Shtula, achieving direct hits.

Additional attacks on Israeli forces near the towns of Adaisseh and Kfar Kila were also claimed, with Hezbollah declaring these actions in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza and in defense of Lebanon.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli army announced the start of a ground military operation in Lebanon, with its spokesman confirming a concentrated operation in southern Lebanon.

Before the Israeli announcement, a Lebanese military source indicated that Lebanese army forces were repositioning near the southern border.

The Lebanese army later refuted media reports claiming its withdrawal from several kilometers of the southern border, calling the information inaccurate.

Additionally, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General stated that the UN peacekeeping forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) had been unable to conduct patrols due to the intensity of Israeli airstrikes and Hezbollah missile attacks.

Since the escalation between Hezbollah and Israel intensified in mid-September, Lebanese authorities report that over a thousand people have been killed in Lebanon.

(PC, AJA)