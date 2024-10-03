How Al-Qassam Avenged Nasrallah – Resistance Roundup – Day 363

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The latest footage by Al-Qassam Brigades in Gaza could be considered the most significant of all such footage produced by the group since the start of the war on October 7, 2023.

Why?

First, the footage itself. The entire episode of a large number of Israeli military vehicles being blown up, some with massive fires and large explosions, all took place in a single area known as Al-Fakhari, east of Khan Yunis.

Khan Yunis is a southern Gaza city that borders the fence separating between Israel and the Strip. East Khan Yunis is essentially the border area, with little construction and mostly farms.

A year into the Israeli war and genocide in Gaza, a military operation in east Khan Yunis should fairly be an easy battle for Israel. But it wasn’t. Not only did Palestinian fighters manage to destroy a large number of Israeli military equipment, and seize some, but they also forced the Israeli army to retreat.

So lesson number one, even a year into the Israeli war, which essentially obliterated Gaza, a military victory is still almost impossible for Israel.

The other important point pertains to the name of the operation: ‘Renewal of the Covenant and Allegiance Ambush’.

This title is meant to illustrate that after a year of war, the Resistance is ready to fight on with the same spirit and determination as the first day.

Palestinians, especially in Gaza, fully understand the nuances of this language, which suggests that there will be no surrender and no defeat.

And finally, but equally important, is the fact that the operation was dedicated to those who have been “martyred and assassinated by the hands of treachery and betrayal, leading amongst them the recently-assassinated Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah.

What does this mean?

Al-Qassam Brigades displayed scenes from the targeting of Israeli vehicles during their invasion of the Fakhari area east of the city of Khan Yunis.

As Israel has failed to achieve any military victory in Gaza, it has desperately turned toward Lebanon, in search of that elusive victory.

By coordinating their resistance, and dedicating their operations to each others’ martyrs, Hezbollah and Al-Qassam are sending the message that as Israel is trying to delink the two battlefields, the resistance is unifying their efforts as if the battle is one.

Below are the latest statements by the main Resistance force in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“WATCH: Scenes from the targeting of enemy vehicles during their invasion of the Fakhari area east of the city of Khan Yunis.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:15 AM on Thursday 3-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Hanita site with artillery shells, achieving precise hits.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:00 AM on Thursday 3-10-2024, targeted a movement of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Misgav Am settlement with a barrage of rockets, achieving direct hits.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted at 09:15 am on Thursday, 3-10-2024, a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the settlement of Yir’on with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance repelled an attempted advance by Israeli enemy forces at Fatima Gate with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces between Shtula and Al-Rahib with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces around the Rahib site with two Burkan missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces near the “Adamit” settlement with a barrage of rockets.

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah published scenes from the targeting of the Glilot base and Mossad headquarters north of Tel Aviv as part of the Khaybar series of operations against the Israeli army.

—

Translation Notes:

0:07 – Tel Aviv.

Translation Notes:

0:07 – Tel Aviv.

0:18 – Glilot base and the Mossad…

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the settlement of Kfar Giladi with a barrage of Falaq missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in Ramim barracks with a barrage of Falaq missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Misgav Am woods with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a movement of “Israeli enemy forces at the Al-Rahib site with artillery shells and hit it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the occupied city of Tabariyya with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted gatherings of the Israeli enemy forces in Sasa settlement with a rocket barrage.

“When an enemy Israeli infantry force attempted to infiltrate towards the town of Maroun Al-Ras, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, 3-10-2024, at dawn, detonated two explosive devices against the advancing force.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces east of the Sasa settlement with a Falaq missile.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces west of the settlement of Sasa with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Shoumera settlement with a Falaq missile.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the settlement of Al-Basah with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in Avivim settlement with a rocket barrage.

🚨🇾🇪 Yemeni Armed Forces:

—

Scenes of the operation targeting the British oil ship "CORDELIA MOON," carried out by the Naval Forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces with a naval drone.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:00 PM on Thursday 3-10-2024, detonated an explosive device targeting a force from the Golani brigade in the Tartira area of the town of Maroun Al-Ras, as they attempted to flank the town from its western side, inflicting casualties among them, both dead and wounded.

“When a hostile Israeli infantry force tried to infiltrate towards the cemetery of the town of Yaroun, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance detonated at 12:00 pm on Thursday 3-10-2024 a Sijjil device against the advancing force, killing and wounding them.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:05 pm on Thursday 3-10-2024 targeted a Merkava tank in the Netua settlement with a guided missile.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Al-Thughra area on the outskirts of the town of Odaisseh on the Lebanese-Palestinian border with a rocket barrage.

“The total number of explosive devices detonated by the fighters of the Islamic Resistance against the infiltrating Israeli enemy forces in the towns of Maroun “Al-Ras and Yaroun today, Thursday, from the early hours of dawn until 12:00 noon, reached four explosive devices, causing heavy and significant losses to the enemy forces.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:40 PM on Thursday, 3-10-2024, targeted the Sakhnin military industries base in the Gulf of Akka with a rocket barrage.

HEZBOLLAH: The Islamic Resistance Operations Room confirms from its reliable field and security sources that the number of dead among the officers and soldiers of the zionist enemy in the heroic confrontations that the resistance fighters fought today, Thursday 03-10-2024, has…

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Kfar Giladi settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the location, settlement and orchards of Metulla with 100 Katyusha rockets and 6 Falaq missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the occupied city of Safad with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the settlement of Avivim with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance Operations Room confirms from its reliable field and security sources that the number of dead among the officers and soldiers of the zionist enemy in the heroic confrontations that the resistance fighters fought today, Thursday 03-10-2024, has reached 17 officers and soldiers.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)